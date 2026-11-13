Special Forces Season 5 Winners Open Up About Challenges and Near-Eliminations

The winners of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 5 describe the grueling final selection, moments they nearly quit, and the confusion and relief of being namEd champions.

Three contestants complete the final selection

Three contestants from the fifth season of Special Forces World's Toughest Test have broken their silence about the grueling competition, describing the challenges, near-eliminations and sleep-deprived final stretch that led them to become the season's winners. The reality series, which puts celebrities through training modeled on real military selection processes, ended with Alexia Umansky Collin Gosselin and a third contestant being declared the winners after surviving the final test.

The show is built to push its participants to their physical and mental limits. Cast members face demanding endurance tasks, cold,fatigue and psychological pressure throughout the program, and many have been eliminated or forced to withdraw along the way. The final selection,the stage that determined the winners, was among the most demanding parts of the season, and the surviving trio described it as a test that tested thier resolve as much as their bodies.

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Alexia Umansky,the daughter of Mauricio Umansky, stated she had worried about making it through the early stages. she recalled telling herself that reaching the halfway point would be enough to make her proud, and she stated that once she looked at the digital display that tracked the contest,she felt locked into the challenge. She said she had written in her journal that she believed she could make it to the finish by morning four,and that reading the note later reminded her how close she had come to giving up. Umansky also said that when her father left the training site, she was saddened but still did not need to leave.

Umansky afterwards described a moment of crisis in the swamp, when she began sobbing because she believed she was about to collapse face first into the mud. She said she was not seeking to quit yet fEared that medical staff would have to withdraw her because she had reached her mental and physical limit. She said she felt that her number was about to be taken away, and that other contestants pushed her forward, allowing her to keep going.

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A confusing finish and a sense of relief

The final stage was disorienting for the contestants. One of the finalists said that the final night unfolded as a 24-hour day, leaving everyone badly sleep deprived and unsure of what was happening. She said she initially believed the other contestants had been separated from the group and that the night was still part of the regular training day. Looking around, she realized only the three remaining competitors were present, and she struggled to process that the others were no longer there.

She stated she only understood that she had reached the final selection when the winners were announced. Her first reaction was happiness, but it was mixed with confusion, as she was unsure what had just happened. Once the reality set in, she described a large sense of relief and a feeling of accomplishment, and stated it was enjoyable to share the moment with the other finalists who had endured the same ordeal alongside her.

Context for the season

The fifth season has drawn attention because of its cast, which includes well-known television personalities such as Candace Cameron Bure and Brandi Glanville, alongside Gosselin and Umansky. Viewers have followed the contestants as they tackled each stage of the program, with several cast members leaving before the final selection. The season's format, which draws on real military selection methods, is a central part of its appeal, and the show has continued to present the trials as a test of endurance rather than a simple competition.

The winners' accounts offer a closer look at what the contestants experienced away from the cameras and in the moments between challenges,including fear of elimination, exhaustion and the emotional effect of watching fellow participants leave. Their comments also underscore how the show's demanding conditions shape the outcome, with physical endurance and mental resilience playing equal roles in determining who completes the program. Further details about the season's finale and the official announcement of the winners are expected to be shared as the series continues to air.