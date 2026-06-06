Spearfisherman killed by suspected 15-foot shark after third fatal attack in less than a month

A 35-year-old spearfisherman was killed by a suspected 15-foot shark off Western Australia, marking the third fatal attack there in under a month.

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The man was brought by boat to shore, but paramedics weren’t able to revive him. On May 24, 39-year-old Michael Jensz was killed after suffering head injuries while spearfishing along the Great Barrier Reef off the country’s northeast coast. A bull shark is suspected in a man's death in Western Australia.

"We do see an increase in larger sharks this time of the year, particularly chasing the sardine and the salmon along the coast, which is quite normal," commercial fisherman Gregory Sharp told the Australian Broadcasting Company Saturday. He added that sharks also tend to attack in areas"where there's a lot of seals, and the island area in King George Sound is renowned for seals.

"Western Australia Premier Roger Cook said in a Facebook post Saturday that he was deeply saddened to hear of this morning's fatal shark attack in Albany. This is a tragedy and my thoughts are with the victim's family and friends, as well as the first responders. "





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