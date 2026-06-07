Spear Fisherman Killed in Shark Attack Off Michaelmas Island

Australia mourns another fatal shark attack victim, a 35-year-old spear fisherman, as the third such incident occurs in four weeks. Authorities suspect a 15-foot shark was involved, and the local community has been advised to be cautious.

A tragic incident occurred off Michaelmas Island , Australia, where a 35-year-old spear fisherman , Daniel Turpin , lost his life in a shark attack on Saturday. The fatality has sent shockwaves through his family and the local community, adding another name to Australia's growing list of shark attack victims.

This is the third fatal shark attack in the past four weeks, with the previous incidents occurring near Albany and Rottnest Island. Authorities suspect a 15-foot shark was involved in Turpin's death. Turpin's loved ones have released a statement expressing their devastation, describing him as a joyful individual who will be deeply missed. Locals have been advised to exercise caution following the attack, and the WA Premier has extended his condolences to the victim's family and friends





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Shark Attack Fatality Michaelmas Island Spear Fisherman Daniel Turpin

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