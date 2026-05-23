Speaker Placement Tips: Minimizing Speaker Boundary Interference

This article provides guidelines on optimizing sound quality and sound positioning for a home audio setup. It covers the concept of Speaker Boundary Interference Response (SBIR), which can affect bass sound inconsistencies in speakers that are too close to walls. To prevent SBIR, speakers should ideally be at least two feet away from the nearest walls and placed away from corners.

The right set of speakers is crucial for a quality home audio experience, but choosing and placing them correctly is just as important. Familiarizing oneself with Speaker Boundary Interference Response (SBIR) can optimize sound quality and prevent bass inconsistencies.

SBIR occurs when bass sound waves strike a listener but are immediately followed by sound waves reflected off a nearby wall. Placing speakers too close to walls or corners can result in SBIR, causing bass inconsistencies. To mitigate SBIR, try to keep speakers a minimum of two feet away from the nearest walls and avoid placing them in corners. Installing bass traps near the walls can also help reduce reflection and improve room acoustics.

Gear, such as smart speakers, is essential to audio quality, and researching and considering all factors that can affect audio quality are vital





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Speaker Placement Boundary Interference Bass Sound Room Acoustics Home Audio Setup

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