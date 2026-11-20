Lame-duck House absences are spiking, forcing delays as Speaker Mike Johnson urges Republicans to show up. With funding and defense bills looming and shutdown risk Dec. 11, both parties face backlash over empty seats.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 18: U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks to attendees during a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony in Statutory Hall in the U.S. Capitol Building on November 18, 2026 in Washington, DC.

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson was joined by members of Congress and Egyptian dignitaries while honoring the late President of Egypt Anwar Sadat. and Jan. 3, when the next Congress is sworn in, can be unpleasant for lawmakers who just lost reelection or won but whose party just lost its majority. But taxpayers still expect them to show up to work.

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The period between an election and January 3 when the next Congress is sworn in can be unpleasant for lawmakers who just lost reelection or won but their party just lost their majorities. But taxpayers still expect them to show up to work.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who usually prefers to keep intraparty clashes private, posted a letter to the House Republican conference on social media Friday morning urging colleagues to be present during the final weeks of “This week we had to postpone the rule scheduled for the Floor because we didn’t have enough Members in town. To state the obvious, barring any serious medical issue, we need every Republican to be here to faithfully complete our full two-year term,” the letter said.

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Regardless of whether lawmakers “faithfully” serve out their term, they still get paid. The average U.S. representative makes $174,000 per year plus allowances for meals and lodging when in Washington. In a zealous speech from the House floor Thursday, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, who will not return to Congress next year after a failed run for state attorney general, emphasized the no-shows.

Look at the empty chamber. The people’s house, in response to the people sending a message in November, it’s empty at noon on Thursday. That’s embarrassing,” Roy said. There’s no shortage of reasons for elected officials to be at work.

Congress is pressed for time to passand the National Defense Authorization Act, among other legislation. If there’s a lapse in appropriations, there will be at least a partial government shutdown beginning December 11. At the end of his letter, Johnson wrote, “LET’S SCORE EVERY POINT WE CAN AND LEAVE IT ALL ON THE FIELD! ” Absences aren’t just a Republican issue.

Earlier this month, 11 House Democrats missed a vote to block articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Seven Republicans were also absent. If all Democrats had shown up and Republicans still had those absences, the impeachment would have survived the motion to table.

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“We knew that this vote was coming, so people should have gotten their raggedy selves up these steps to vote,” Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif. , told a reporter.

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