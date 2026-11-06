Spartans Dominate Toledo with 48-25 Halftime Lead

Michigan State University's men's basketball team built a commanding 48-25 halftime lead against Toledo in their November 5, 2026 matchup, with standout performances from Jasiah Jervis and Jordan Scott.

Michigan State’s Coen Carr celebrates his 3-pointer against Toledo during the first half on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectSpartan Nation Reacts to MSU vs. Toledo: The First Half Spartan Nation, of course, was thrilled that the Spartans were almost doubled up against the Rockets with a 48-25 lead going into halftime. Although it was early in the year and was not a big test; after all,Chelsea, I think MSU is going to be really good this year. Izzo always seems to have his guys ready when it matters most.

Also read Michigan State Spartans Prepare for Season-Opener Dominance as Sixth-Seed Faces Toledo Rockets

Should be a fun season. He's a legend and wins with class.in favor of MSU, the focus started to go toward what was to take away from the game, and in the case of MSU's match against the Rockets, that was the refs and their calls. It felt like there was a call every couple of possessions, and it was not pretty to watch in the slightest.

November 6, 2026However, the Spartans were still up by a wide margin, and there was a ton to be happy about going into the second half. Hype for the team was going through the roof, and one player in particular was starting to stand out despite a smaller fanbase at the start of the season.

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The player who caught eyes was easily Jasiah Jervis, as he was playing nearly perfectly on the offensive side of the ball and was also playing exceptionally on defense. He is something to look forward to if his play remains as good as it was against Toledo.

November 6, 2026 Alongside Jervis was Jordan Scott, who was also catching the eyes of viewers partly because he was just everywhere on the court, so nobody could go a minute or two without seeing a play by him, which was great to see. Toledo’s defense is also playing fierce but it’s forcing very good passing and execution from MSU.

That has created… The Spartans continued to dominate in the second half, and every bit of physicality that the Rockets were throwing at the Spartans was thrown right back at them, which Spartan Nation appreciated both in the moment and in looking forward to the future. Loving how hard msu is playing tonight. This level of physicality is going to win a ton of games.

Beat the absolute crap out of the opponent every single nightwas a huge 91-61 win against Toledo in a game where MSU was both allowing its players to show their talents while also allowing for the team to still manage itself on both ends. The win had Spartan Nation excited for what was to come and for their next game against the elite Duke Blue Devils, which is probably going to be the biggest game for the Spartans for the next while.

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The more I watch, the more I'm convinced the Spartans lose Jordan Scott and/or Jasiah Jervis to the NBA next summer. Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.