Spartanburg Water has issued a systemwide boil water advisory for nearly 240,000 customers in the main system due to significant pressure lOss, excluding Landrum.

Systemwide Advisory Issued for Spartanburg Water Customers

Spartanburg Water has officially announced a systemwide boil water advisory that impacts nearly all customers connected to its primary distribution network. The utility firm cited a significant loss of water pressure and/or service throughout the infrastructure as the primary catalyst for this mandatory precaution. Officials have specified that the advisory applies to the entirety of the main Spartanburg Water system, with the notable exception of customers located in the Landrum area, who are reportedly unaffected by this specific incident. The utility serves approximately 240,000 individuals across Spartanburg County and extends its reach into parts of Greenville,Union, and Cherokee counties in the Upstate region of South Carolina. While the exact number of customers currently impacted by the pressure loss remains unconfirmed, the scope of the advisory suggests a widespread disruption affecting a substantial portion of the region's residential and commercial water users.

In the wake of the pressure drop, utility representatives have taken proactive measures to ensure public safety despite the absence of any confirmed contamination within the water supply. there is currently no evidence to suggest that the water itself has been compromised by harmful bacteria or other contaminants. However,the loss of pressure creates a vulnerability in the distribution system that could potentially allow foriegn substances to enter the pipes. As a result,health officials and utility engineers are advising every customer to vigorously boil their water for a minimum of one full minute before using it for any domestic purpose. This includes drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, and pReparing infant formula. the advisory explicitly warns residents against using ice made from tap water that has not undergone this boiling process, as the freezing process does not eliminate potential pathogens.

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Utility crews are actively engaged in efforts to diagnose and resolve the underlying infrastructure issues causing the pressure loss. Teams are working around the clock to restore normal water pressure and ensure the integrity of the distribution network. Spartanburg Water produces an average of twenty-five million gallons of drinking water daily and treats more than fourteen million gallons of wastewater each day, highlighting the massive scale of the operation that is currently experiencing disruptions. The utility has stated that the boil water advisory will remain in full effect untill further notice. Residents can expect to receive notifications directly from the water department once the issue has been fully resolved and the water quality has been verified as safe for unboiled consumption. Until such a notice is issued, all customers must adhere strictly to the boiling requirements.

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Efforts to determine the broader regional impact have also been underway, with inquiries made to neighboring water systems to ensure no similar issues exist elsewhere. Other local utilities, including the Greer Commission of Public Works and the Woodruff-Roebuck Water District, have confirmed that they're not experiencing comparable pressure losses or service disruptions. This distinction helps isolate the issue to the Spartanburg Water main system. The utility continues to monitor the situation closely and is committed to keeping the public informed as developments occur. Customers are encouraged to conserve water during this period to assist in the restoration of pressure and to avoid placing unnecessary strain on the recovering infrastructure. The utility's communication channels remain open for residents seeking updates or requiring assistance related to the advisory.