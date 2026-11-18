MSU could not make a shot against Tennessee, and Spartan Nation was exasperated by the loss.

Nov 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectSpartan Nation in the first half was on the star freshman for the Spartans, Jasiah Jervis, who had been showing out in his time as a Spartan, though something was different from his first few games with MSU and his game today.and it was rattling him a bit. His shooting was missing the mark, along with other members of the team, and something needed to change, although it was not crazy surprising to see from a first-year player.

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First true road test for Jervis. Has had some good looks just can’t find the bottom. Has to settle in second half for MSU to have a shot to grind one out. Fears needs to get in attack mode early in the second and carry a little more of the offensive load.

Would be surprised if…He was not the only freshman experiencing early success in the Big Ten, though, and he looked to possibly be on the same track as a player like Quentin Coleman, who scored 27 against the Duke Blue Devils. And the freshmen got to experience the first true road test in Lubbock and didn’t make the same mistakes twice tonight.

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, who dealt with an injury before the game, and above the concern of winning the game was the concern of him being able to play in the future and also just general concern for him as a player. As someone sitting 30 feet from the court I have no idea why Jordan Scott is playing in this game. He is clearly hurt and has little to no mobility in his right shoulder.

Seems like there would be bigger fish to fry this year… but whatever. MSU still wins by 5 Some patience was required going into the second half, but that patience was immediately gone for Jordan Scott, as his apparent injury was becoming more visible. His shoulder was so off-kilter that his arm had a hard time moving, and fans wanted him off the court ASAP. Tom Izzo has got to get Jordan Scott out of the game 🫩 He’s Hurt!

He can’t use that arm at allAlongside Scott, Jesse McCulloch also went down pretty early in the half, and once both of them got off the court, things started to slip away from MSU. The close game quickly became a double-digit deficit, and while losses were inevitable, some wished the undefeated streak could have lasted a bit longer. Not surprising that Tennessee plays its first good game of the year when MSU comes to town.

What is surprising is them hurting all of our players, disgusting. Unfortunately for the Spartans, the injuries and the gameplay did not get any better from then on out, and while the Volunteers were able to get themselves to 61 points by the end of regulation, MSU was only able to reach 46 total, shooting 9-of-50 on the night.

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The second half was seen as absolutely abysmal, because it was, and Spartan Nation was rightfully upset about the lame conclusion to an overall weird game against Tennessee, one that could not be repeated in more important games in the season. This is the worst box score I’ve seen in history of being an MSU fan. Man that was a pathetic road game. Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan.

With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.