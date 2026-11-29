Spartan nation reacts to a wild regular-season finale for Michigan State football.

Nov 28, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Kayd Coffman throws a pass during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Well, that's one way for Michigan State to end the regular season. Let's see how Spartan Nation is reacting to MSU's 25-21 victory over Rutgers.interceptions from freshman quarterback Kayd Coffman, which made it sound like he was having a bad game. Fans were advocating for the opposite to be true, as the Rutgers defense was getting luckier with the picks than Coffman was bad at throwing.

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This Rutgers defense cannot get off the field on third down. Kayd Coffman is a freshman and we are allowing him to orchestrate this offense at a very high level right now. , though, was some unnecessary roughness penalties that could have absolutely been avoided. One of which gave the Rutgers Scarlet Knights the ability to extend a drive and finish it with a score, changing what could have been a 7-3 score in the locker room to a 14-3.