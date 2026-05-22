Spartacus: House of Ashur Cancelled After One Season

Starz has revealed that Spartacus: House of Ashur has been canceled after only one season. One factor leading to this cancellation is that Starz does not own House of Ashur, and it was not an in-house production.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Starz has revealed the fate of its Spartacus spinoff, Spartacus: House of Ashur.

Deadline reports that Spartacus: House of Ashur has been canceled after only one season, though Lionsgate Television is in the process of trying to secure another network or streaming service that could potentially save the series. Aside from low viewership, one factor that led to this cancellation is that Starz does not own House of Ashur. Lionsgate owned the network for nine years until mid-2025, so it was not an in-house production, making the financial situation more difficult





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Spartacus: House Of Ashur Canceled Starz Lionsgate Television Low Viewership Financial Situation Steven S. Deknight Andy Whitfield Spartacus: Blood And Sand Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena Liam Mcintyre Vengeance War Of The Damned Gladiator TV Series Film Novel Show

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