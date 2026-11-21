Russian cargo vessel Sparta II caught fire after drone strikes in the Gulf of Finland, drifting into Finnish waters and prompting immediate maritime restrictions and diplomatic responses.

The Russian cargo vessel Sparta II drifted into Finnish territorial waters on Saturday after sustaining severe damage from a drone strike in the Gulf of Finland. Finland's Defence Forces confirmed that the ship caught fire following the attack and subsequently became a hazard to regional navigation as it moved eastward from the incident site.

The incident occurred near Russia's Gogland island in international waters, approximately three nautical miles from the Russian border. Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko of the Leningrad region stated that two drones targeted the vessel, causing a fire onboard before the ship lost maneuverability and drifted into Finland's jurisdiction.

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Finnish authorities have reintroduced temporary aviation and maritime restrictions in the eastern Gulf of Finland to protect civilians and enable the interception of drones. The Finnish Ministry of Defence emphasized that these precautionary measures are necessary to manage the security risks posed by the ongoing maritime tensions in the Baltic Sea.

The crew of the Sparta II is currently being evacuated while authorities assess the full extent of the structural and cargo damage. Estonian border guards reported receiving information about explosions and fire aboard the merchant vessel, corroborating the severity of the strike and the immediate need for rescue coordination.

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This marks the second time this month that a Russian ship has been targeted in the Gulf of Finland. The warship Naro-Fominsk was previously attacked on November 11 as part of a broader Ukrainian drone operation against Russia's Ust-Luga oil export depot. The SBU security service attributed the earlier strike to these coordinated efforts.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo defended Kyiv's right to respond to aggression, stating that the war is spilling into neighboring areas. He confirmed on social media that Finnish authorities are managing the situation while ensuring that immediate threats to civilian shipping remain under control.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced that Sweden is monitoring the incident and has offered assistance to Finland. This response underscores regional solidarity as Nordic nations coordinate their security responses to escalating maritime incidents in the Baltic region.

Kaliningrad Governor Alexei Besprozvannykh claimed the attack posed no threat to supplies for the Russian exclave. However, the event highlights growing concerns about the extension of conflict into Baltic civilian shipping lanes and the potential for further escalation in the region.

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Tensions between Russia and the European Union have recently flared following Russian missile strikes near Polish airspace. These incidents, which occurred close to British troop drills, have raised alarms across NATO member states and prompted the scrambling of NATO warplanes to respond to airspace breaches.

The Sparta II incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of maritime security in the Gulf of Finland. As authorities continue their assessment, the region remains on high alert for further developments in this escalating geopolitical dispute.