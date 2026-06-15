Sparks vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

Kelsey Plum and the Los Angeles Sparks have shaken off a slow start to the 2026 season and are over .500 (7-6) heading into a Commissioner’s Cup matchup with th

Kelsey Plum and the Los Angeles Sparks have shaken off a slow start to the 2026 season and are over .500 heading into a Commissioner’s Cup matchup with the Golden State Valkyries on Monday night.

Golden State is tied in Commissioner’s Cup play with the Sparks , and both teams enter this game on winning streaks. The Valkyries have cooled off after a fast start to 2026, but they still have the fourth-best net rating in the league.

Meanwhile, the Sparks have done most of their damage on the road, going 5-1 in six games. Despite that, they’re underdogs in this matchup in Golden State. Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction or Monday’s Commissioner’s Cup clash. Kelsey Plum missed some time with an ankle injury earlier this season, but she’s been a terrific playmaker for the Sparks when she’s been in the lineup.

Plum is averaging 6.9 assists per game, picking up six or more dimes in eight of her 10 appearances, which happen to be her last eight games. The Valkyries are just eighth in the league in opponent assists per game, and Plum has a huge workload on offense for L.A. on a nightly basis. I think this prop is mispriced with the line at 5.5 on Monday.

The Sparks are one of the best road teams in the WNBA this season, going 5-1 straight up and 4-2 against the spread. Meanwhile, the Valkyries are under .500 against the spread at home and overall this season, seeing their net rating dip from No. 2 to No. 4 in the league despite a two-game winning streak. The Sparks have won three games in a row, jumping to third in the WNBA in offensive rating and eighth in net rating.

They still are the worst defensive team in the W , but Los Angeles can score with anyone. I think that gives it a chance to hang around against the Valkyries, and I’m shocked this line has moved from 3.5 to 5.5 on Monday night, as the Sparks have a clean injury report. Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting.

He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sparks vs. Mercury Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s CupThe Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury have both been up and down this season. The Sparks won their last two games, but had a three-game losing streak and

Read more »

World Cup: Havertz sparks Germany’s 7-1 rout of CuraçaoUnderdogs threw a brief scare at Germany with historic 1st goal in World Cup to tie match 1-1 early.

Read more »

Iran's World Cup Match Sparks Diaspora Protests Over Flag Ban and Team's Political TiesIran's opening FIFA World Cup match against New Zealand in Inglewood, California, has ignited protests from Iranian American communities opposed to the team's association with the Iranian government and FIFA's ban on the pre-revolutionary flag. While team officials assert a non-political stance, diaspora members are divided, with some planning rallies and others attending watch parties, highlighting the complex interplay of sports, politics, and identity.

Read more »

Scotland's World Cup Win Sparks Bank Holiday Debate as England Fans Await Kick-offScotland celebrates its first World Cup victory in 36 years with a bonus bank holiday, while Prime Minister Keir Starmer declines to promise similar time off for England supporters amid early tournament kick-offs. The article covers Scotland's 1-0 win over Haiti, the viral anthem celebration, political reactions, and England's upcoming match schedule under Thomas Tuchel.

Read more »