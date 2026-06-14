Sparks vs. Mercury Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury have both been up and down this season. The Sparks won their last two games, but had a three-game losing streak and

The Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury have both been up and down this season. The Sparks won their last two games, but had a three-game losing streak and three-game winning streak prior to that.

Meanwhile, Phoenix won two of its first four games, but then lost six in a row. The Mercury bounced back to win their next two games, and now return home after dropping the final two games on their four-game road trip. Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup. Nneka Ogwumike has embodied her team name as a spark for Los Angeles this season.

She’s averaging 16.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, and she’s been coming down with even more boards as of late. Ogwumike has five double-doubles this season, three of which came in her last four games, and four in her last six. One of those outliers came in the second half of a back-to-back, and the other she had nine rebounds. I don’t see why the Sparks can’t get another victory in Phoenix on Saturday night.

They already beat the Mercury by 9 as +2.5 underdogs, and they won their last two games while the Mercury dropped their last two. Phoenix is also just 1-4 at home this season, and the Sparks are better on the road than at home so far this year. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated.

He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Prediction, Picks & Odds for Tonight's Stanley Cup Final Game 3Free Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights predictions and NHL picks for Game 3 on Saturday, June 6.

Read more »

Former SEC, CFTC Chair Gary Gensler argues that prediction markets don't overrule state regulationsThe former regulator joined a number of interest groups in arguing that prediction markets are overstepping their bounds by offering sports-related contracts.

Read more »

Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group StageThe first day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is in the books, but we're just getting started. Group B is set to get underway today, starting with Canada, a co-host

Read more »

Sparks vs Mercury Prediction, Picks & Odds for Tonight’s WNBA GameGet the best Sparks vs. Mercury predictions ahead of Saturday's clash at Mortgage Matchup Center. Free WNBA picks for June 13.

Read more »