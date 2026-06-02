Spark's Caretaking Quest Brings Rare Shiny Opportunities in Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO's latest season revives the classic 2016 loading screen and launches Spark's Caretaking Quest, a week-long event from June 2 to 8 featuring boosted spawns and Egg hatches. Many rare Pokémon like Alolan Raichu, Lileep, Galarian Corsola, and Varoom appear more frequently and can be Shiny, offering a prime hunting period. The event also introduces a themed GO Pass and integrates Field Research rewards, creating multiple avenues to collect these elusive creatures.

This season of Pokémon GO brings a wave of nostalgia with the return of the original 2016 loading screen art, alongside a fresh lineup of events.

The highlight is Spark's Caretaking Quest, a Summer research event running from June 2nd at 10 AM to June 8th at 8 PM local time. Trainers can participate in Spark's event for a chance to encounter rare Shiny Pokémon. The quest revolves around exploration, encouraging players to catch wild Pokémon and hatch Eggs. It introduces a special GO Pass packed with rewards and temporarily alters the wild encounter pool and 7KM Egg hatching possibilities.

Many of these event-exclusive spawns are species that are normally difficult to find, and all featured Pokémon have the potential to appear as Shiny variants. From June 2nd to June 8th, the wild encounter pool will see increased appearances of Bulbasaur, Rowlet, Pikipek, Alolan Raichu, Lileep, Bergmite, and Meltan. While Bulbasaur and Rowlet are relatively common, Alolan Raichu and Lileep are notably rare in the wild, making this event ideal for Shiny hunting these elusive creatures.

The 7KM Egg pool, obtained only from gifts sent by friends, will be refreshed to include Pichu, Elekid, Slowpoke (Galarian), Galarian Corsola, Varoom, and Pincurchin. Galarian Corsola and Varoom are particularly valuable additions, often scarce outside of events, and are excellent targets for Shiny hunting through Egg孵化. All Pokémon added to wild encounters and 7KM Eggs during the event will also appear as rewards for completing Field Research tasks.

Additionally, a select few-including Galarian Corsola and Elekid wearing a Spark-themed accessory-will be available through the special GO Pass. This means trainers actively spinning PokéStops, collecting Eggs, and catching wild Pokémon have multiple pathways to secure these sought-after species. Are you still pursuing any of these Shiny Pokémon? Share your goals and join the discussion below





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Pokémon GO Spark's Caretaking Quest Summer Event Shiny Pokémon Wild Spawns 7KM Eggs Alolan Raichu Lileep Galarian Corsola Varoom GO Pass Field Research

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