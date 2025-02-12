SPARC AI Successfully Tests Geolocation Technology Without Radar, Lidar, or GPS

SPARC AI INC. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) announced the successful completion of tests for its innovative geolocation technology, demonstrating its ability to pinpoint the location of any object on land or water without relying on traditional methods like radar, lidar, GPS, sensors, satellites, or the internet. The tests encompassed a range of objects, including buildings, buoys, small boats, and a cruise ship. The Company also highlighted its business development progress, including meetings with defense companies and military entities.

SPARC AI INC. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) (“SPAI” or the “Company”) successfully completed tests around a pier, encompassing buildings, buoys, small boats, and a cruise ship. These tests validated the system's capability to record geolocation information of any object on land or water. The Company has engaged a marketing firm to capture footage of these tests for promotional purposes.

SPAI has commenced business development activities, holding meetings with various defense companies and military entities. The Company will provide further updates on the progress of these discussions. This innovative technology calculates geolocation coordinates (latitude and longitude) of any distant object without relying on radar, lidar, GPS, sensors, satellites, or the internet. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. No securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company’s public filings under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors, assumptions and exclusions is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the Canadian Securities Exchange. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement





GEOLOCATION TECHNOLOGY SPARC AI DEFENSE MILITARY BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

