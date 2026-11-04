Spanish Zombie Sequel Overtakes Sacha Baron Cohen Prime Video Hit

The sequel to the Spanish zombie hit unseats Sacha Baron Cohen's Ali G film on Prime Video charts. Discover why the Canary Islands setting drove viewership success over the new comedy release.

The latest entry in the streaming landscape has shifted the viewership hierarchy on Amazon Prime Video, with a Spanish zombie apocalypse sequel claiming the number-one spot globally and domestically. This surge in popularity immediately displaced Sacha Baron Cohen's newly released film, Ali G: Who Iz I?, from its previous position at the top of the platform's rankings. The original zombie movie debuted in 2024 and quickly gained traction through strong word-of-mouth recommendations, establishing a dedicated fanbase that returned enthusiastically for the follow-up installment.

Sequel Sets Action In Canary Islands Refuge

The narrative of the new zombie sequel unfolds against the backdrop of the Canary Islands, which are depicted as humanity's final refuge following the catastrophic outbreak. This geographical shift provides a distinct atmosphere compared to the original film, which was set in the immediate aftermath of the disaster within Spain itself. The story continues to follow the protagonist on his urgent mission to reunite with his family, maintaining the emotional core that resonated with audiences during the first film's release two years prior.

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Ali G Film Fails To Match Zombie Sequel Ratings

Sacha Baron Cohen's return to his iconic character arrives more than two decades after the HBO series featuring the rapper persona first captivated audiences. Baron Cohen initially introduced the character in a feature film in 2002, and since then, he has headlined other projects as his Kazakh journalist character Borat and his Austrian fashion designer character Brüno. The new Ali G film marks Baron Cohen's feature directorial debut, adding a layer of professional evolution to his long-standing career in satire and comedy.

Release Dates Drive Viewer Competition On Platform

The timing of the releases played a significant role in the competition for viewer attention on the streaming service. The new Ali G film opened to poor reviews in theaters before making its digital debut on Prime Video on October 28. The Spanish zombie sequel arrived on the platform just two days later, on October 30. Despite the close proximity of their launch dates, the zombie sequel managed to capture a larger share of the audience, effectively unseating the Baron Cohen project from the top of the charts.

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Baron Cohen Career Context And Critical Reception

Baron Cohen's extensive portfolio includes multiple successful characters that have become cultural touchstones over the last twenty years. His transition from television sketch comedy to feature films has been marked by both critical acclaim and controversy, particularly with the Borat franchise. However, the critical reception for this specific Ali G project did not translate into the massive streaming numbers expected for a major star of his caliber, especially when compared to the sustained interest in the horror genre sequel.

Horror Genre Dominance Continues On Streaming

The success of the zombie sequel highlights the enduring appeal of horror and apocalyptic narratives among streaming audiences. The original film's status as a word-of-mouth hit in 2024 demonstrated that niche genres can achieve mainstream popularity through strong storytelling and relatable human stakes. As viewers seek out immersive experiences that offer both tension and emotional depth, the Canary Islands setting provided a fresh yet familiar environment for the continuation of the saga.