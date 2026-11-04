Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente Resigns After Train Accidents

Spain's Transport Minister Oscar Puente resigns following two deadly train accidents, impacting the upcoming snap elections and government stability.

Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente formally presented his resignation to the Spanish Congress on Tuesday. This decision follows a period of intense scrutiny after two separate deadly train accident s occurred within less than a year. The latest incident, known as the Urda train accident, triggered immediate calls for accountability from opposition parties and coalition allies.

Puente Resignation Political Dignity

Oscar Puente stated that his departure is an act of political dignity rather than an admission of direct legal fault. He argued that a minister cannot remain in office after such severe tragedies, regardless of specific responsibility. Puente emphasized that consistency and empathy for the victims were the primary drivers behind his choice to step down immediately.

Also read Spain's transport minister steps down 6 days after fatal high-speed rail crash

The minister revealed he made the internal decision to resign within minutes of the Urda tragedy. However, he delayed the public announcement until initial investigations were underway. This timeline ensures that the resignation is viewed as a principled stance rather than a reactive move to pressure.

Congress Hearing Opposition Pressure

During a four-hour hearing on Tuesday, lawmakers from the VOX party and the People's Party demanded Puente take responsibility. Representatives from the Unidas Podemos alliance also called for his removal during the session. Despite this unified pressure, Puente used the platform to explain his rationale before submitting his formal resignation papers.

Advertisement

Opposition leaders had previously linked the recent crash to broader issues regarding rail safety standards. They argued that the frequency of these incidents reflects systemic failures under Puente's tenure. The hearing served as the final political confrontation before his official exit from the cabinet role.

Sanchez Support Electoral Impact

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez publicly supported Puente on social media following the resignation. Sanchez praised the minister for offering solutions and stepping aside out of respect for victims. He described the action as honorable and distinct from politicians who only offer empty rhetoric.

Ana Redondo, the Spanish Equality Minister, will replace Puente in the Socialist Workers' Party lists for Valladolid. Electoral materials are already printed, so Puente's name remains on the ballot despite his withdrawal. This arrangement allows him to maintain some political presence while ceding the ministerial post.

The resignation comes ahead of the November 29 snap elections scheduled for late next month. Polls suggest the Sánchez administration faces significant challenges in retaining power. A coalition between the PP and VOX is expected to secure an absolute majority in the upcoming vote.