The death of one of Spain's richest men, fashion mogul Isak Andic, while hiking with his eldest son Jonathan has led to an extraordinary patricide trial. The case reveals the complex relationship between the two and the dynamic tension within the Andic dynasty.

The billionaire founder of fashion giant Mango , Isak Andic, perished in mysterious circumstances in December 2024 while hiking with his eldest son, Jonathan, in the Montserrat mountains of Spain .

A year and a half later, Jonathan Andic, 45, was arrested on suspicion of pushing his father to his death, which has sparked an extraordinary patricide trial. The case is a testament to the real-life family dynamics at the core of the Andic dynasty, rife with tensions and filial strife. The judge's decision to publish her pre-trial conclusions, considering that Jonathan has not been charged, has added to the intrigue surrounding the case





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Patricide Family Dynamics Mango Spain Montserrat Mountains Prosecution Defense Mountain

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Mango Fashion Group Founder's Son Suspected of Homicide in Cliff Death IncidentJonathan Andic, 45, named a suspect in Barcelona court over the death of his father, Isak Andic, a retail tycoon who fell from a cliff in December 2024, with Judge Nieto citing a premeditated role in the father's death, while Jonathan Andic protests his innocence, as the police have found inconsistencies in the footprints and the body's dispositions at the scene, with analytics not indicating it fell by accident.

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Mango owner's son arrested 'on suspicion of homicide' after his father died falling from mountainThe heir to the Mango retail fortune had an 'obsession' with money and may have played a 'premeditated' role in the death of his fashion mogul father, a court order claims. A Barcelona court on Tuesday named Jonathan Andic, 45, as a suspect in an investigation into the death of retail tycoon Isak Andic, who died when he plunged more than 328 feet from a cliff near the Catalan capital.

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Mango retail fortune heir suspected of playing role in father's deathA Barcelona court has named Jonathan Andic, 45, as a suspect in an investigation into the death of his father, retail tycoon Isak Andic, who fell to his death from a cliff near Barcelona. The judge said there was 'sufficient evidence to suggest that the death of (Isak Andic) may not have been accidental, and that (Jonathan Andic) played an active and premeditated role in his father's death'. The root of their bad relationship was Jonathan Andic's obsession with money, and he expressed feelings of hatred, resentment and thoughts of death.

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