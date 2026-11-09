Spanish soccer star's girlfriend reveals her herpes flare up like it's no big deal

Ines Garcia shared a herpes outbreak photo on Instagram Story, sparking backlash and debate over oversharing about Lamine Yamal's private life.

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Ines Garcia, the girlfriend of Lamine Yamal, the 19-year-old Spanish superstar soccer player who won the World Cup over the summer, raised some eyebrows on social media over the weekend when she announced that she's dealing with a herpes outbreak. Not only did she announce it, Ines went the extra step to show a cream around her nostrils.

Lamine Yamal celebrates with his girlfriend Ines Garcia after Spain's victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final in East Rutherford, N.J. , on July 19, 2026.

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"It had been so long since I last had a herpes outbreak… Do you remember a year ago?? I used to get at least one every month… 😢," Ines, 21, wrote onto her five million followers.

"Yesterday, I woke up with one on my nose, and this is what I’ve looked like 24 hours a day since then. " How did the Internet react to this revelation? About how you'd expect. Guys don't want to hear about your herp outbreaks.

"I just feel for Lamine Yamal, and instead of protecting his privacy, you’re practically handing people ammunition to ridicule him," content creator Dapsy wrote on X.She doesn’t know what she just did for football Twitter.is a serious character flaw. Not everything in your personal life needs to be broadcast to the world. Discretion is a sign of maturity, and knowing what to keep private is a virtue. THE CRAIG CARTON SHOW–UNFILTERED, UNAPOLOGETIC AND UNMISSABLE.

DOWNLOAD HIS DAILY PODCAST NOW!. Do you really want your meal ticket to deal with this nonsense from crowds for the rest of his life? That's why I'm starting to believe she might've done this as some sort of warning shot at Yamal that she's willing to reveal anything and everything about their lives. If a woman is willing to make it known she's dealing with herp, what else is she willing to say on Instagram Story?

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Lamine Yamal celebrates with his girlfriend, Ines Garcia, after Spain's victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. , on July 19, 2026. Yamal is making somewhere in the neighborhood of $25M-$33M a year in salary before we even talk about endorsements. As someone who has seen wives and girlfriends go to extremes, this could be a warning shot at Yamal.

Or Ines is just really young, dumb and will reveal just about anything for a few million 'Likes' for free. Time will tell.