Jesus de Miguel Dies After On-Field Collision; Police Open Manslaughter Probe Against Jesus Owono

CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel, 30, died Tuesday, one day after suffering cardiac arrest in a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a 2-2 draw. Spanish police have opened an involuntary manslaughter investigation.

Spanish striker Jesus de Miguel has died at the age of 30, one day after suffering a fatal cardiac arrest during a Spanish second-division match. His club, CD Tenerife, confirmed the tragic loss on Tuesday following the on-field collision that occurred in the closing seconds of the game against FC Andorra.

The incident took place during a 2-2 draw at Tenerife's home stadium in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. De Miguel was sprinting near the halfway line to chase a long pass when he collided at high speed with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who had rushed far out of his goal to clear the ball.

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The impact was immediate and severe. De Miguel went down holding his chest before curling onto his knees and then flopping onto his back, lying motionless. He suffered cardiac arrest and required extensive medical support on the pitch before being rushed to the hospital.

Owono was instantly shown a red card and sent off for his role in the dangerous challenge. The goalkeeper had initially begun walking off the pitch but ran back to his opponent after witnessing the severity of the injury and de Miguel's condition.

Although de Miguel was initially reported to be stable despite the severity of his condition, he succumbed to his injuries. The match was abandoned in the closing minutes as players from both teams looked devastated by the turn of events.

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Spanish law mandates an investigation into deaths from non-natural causes. Consequently, Spain's National Police have opened an involuntary manslaughter investigation into the circumstances surrounding de Miguel's death. The High Court of Justice of the Canary Islands is also involved in the judicial supervision of the case.

Santa Cruz de Tenerife chief prosecutor Jose Luis Sanchez-Jauregui told Spanish media that criminal proceedings appear unlikely because the collision occurred during active play. Authorities must first consider the referee's report and the findings of the sports disciplinary committee before making further determinations.

Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono deactivated his Instagram account on Tuesday morning amidst the ongoing investigation and public outcry. While FC Andorra issued a statement expressing devastation and broken hearts, it did not mention Owono by name.

The club stated they must stand together on and off the field. Andorra also announced it had postponed its next scheduled match on Sunday and was in contact with the league to offer necessary support during these difficult times.

CD Tenerife president Felipe Minambres spoke about the profound sadness affecting the club and the tinerfeñismo community. He emphasized that the club would mourn together and carry de Miguel in their hearts forever, honoring a player who brought them promotion.

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Minambres noted that while there are no words to alleviate the overflowing sadness, the club must remain united. He confirmed that de Miguel's body would be transported to Navahermosa in the Toledo province for a final farewell attended by family and teammates.

Former teammate Fernando Roman posted a heartfelt tribute on social media, describing de Miguel as humble and hard-working. He shared a series of photos with a message stating that de Miguel was more than a friend and would never be forgotten.

La Liga announced that all matches this week, including Champions League games featuring Spanish clubs, would feature moments of silence. This includes matches for Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Villarreal, Real Madrid, and Betis.

De Miguel began his career with Leganes reserve team in 2015 before playing for several clubs around the Spanish capital. He left mainland Spain in the summer of 2025 to join Tenerife in the Canary Islands.

During his time in the third division, de Miguel scored six goals in his first five games, finishing with 11 total goals. His performance helped the blue-and-white club earn promotion to the second tier.

Tributes have poured in from teams across the country and the world. The football community now mourns the loss of a talented striker whose career was cut short in a moment of tragic on-field violence.