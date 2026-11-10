Spanish Private Island Isla Centinela Listed for €3.25million With Castle

A private island in Spain's El Burguillo reservoir, Isla Centinela has a 1923 castle and is listed for €3.25million by Century 21 Homeplace.

A private island in Spain is on the market for €3.25million (£2.7million), and the sale includes a castle. Isla Centinela spans 10,000 square metres in the middle of the El Burguillo reservoir and is listed by Century 21 Homeplace, with Ignacio La Iglesia acting as the real estate advisor. The Spanish island is located just an hour from Madrid.

The property is offered as a secluded escape surrounded by water. Its castle sits at the centre of the island, giving the buyer a private retreat rather than a conventional mansion or luxury villa on the mainland.

Also read Gustavo Lopez Moreno, original Padres’ Spanish-language voice, up for 2027 Frick Award

Isla Centinela Castle and Its Key Features

The castle on Isla Centinela dates back to 1923 and was transformed from a former watchtower into an extraordinary four-storey residence. Its imposing towers and floor-to-ceiling windows offer spectacular views across the Ávila mountains and the surrounding reservoir.

Inside, exposed brick walls, original-looking timber features and rich dark wood finishes give the castle plenty of character. The design blends historic charm with the comforts of a modern home.

Advertisement

The new owner would have the choice of seven suites, and each one has a fireplace, which makes the property well suited to hosting. A professional bar and entertainment space could also be changed into four more bedrooms.

Other areas of the castle include a living room, kitchen, garage and storeroom.

How the Private Island Operates Day to Day

The island is self-sustainable, according to the listing, with a water purification and filtration system, solar panels and a back-up generator. These features are part of the property's independent setup on the reservoir.

The island itself includes private coves and woodland to explore, away from the tourists found on the mainland. A jetty provides access to the island when water levels are high.

Water levels drop enough during part of the year that the island connects to the mainland and can be reached by car. This seasonal connection changes how the property is accessed throughout the year.

Advertisement

Stroggilo Island and the Dodecanese Market

Stroggilo Island, in the Dodecanese group of islands in the southeastern Aegean Sea that includes Rhodes and Kos, is also up for sale. The listing offers potential buyers 'a blank canvas' for development.

The 54-acre isle once sheltered sailors seeking refuge from bad weather. The listing promises year-round greenery, a stunning coastline, incredible views and raw natural beauty.

Neighbouring smaller islands include Patmos and Leros, while the nearest popular tourist island is Kos, around 45 nautical miles away. The listing describes Stroggilo as one of the most accessible undeveloped islands in the region.

Stroggilo Island has been listed for €4.5million (£3.8million) on the listing site Private Islands Inc. That asking price is higher than the €3.25million listed for Isla Centinela.