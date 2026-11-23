Latest Spanish election polls indicate the People's Party and VOX will secure an absolute majority in the November 29 snap election, ending Pedro Sanchez's tenure as Prime Minister.

Final polling data released in Spain this week indicates that the center-right People's Party and the right-wing VOX party are poised to win an absolute majority in the upcoming November 29 snap elections. These projections suggest that Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and his ruling coalition will not secure enough seats to continue governing, signaling a likely change in leadership for the country.

PP-VOX Coalition Blocks Predicted to Secure Majority

The combined political strength of the People's Party and VOX is projected to reach at least 176 of the 350 seats in the Spanish Congress, which is the threshold required to form a government without assistance from other groups. According to a major poll conducted on Sunday, the People's Party is expected to win 131 seats while VOX secures 63 seats, creating a solid bloc of 194 members that can comfortably establish a new administration.

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Alternative projections from various media outlets confirm this trend, with some surveys suggesting the People's Party could secure between 126 and 132 seats depending on specific voting patterns. One specific analysis indicated that the People's Party might achieve 132 to 134 seats by including allies from the regional party UPN in Navarra, while VOX was projected to hold 63 seats, a slight decrease from earlier estimates. The remaining seats would be distributed among smaller parties and the leftist Broad Front coalition, which is expected to gain only seven seats.

Ruling Socialists Face Seat Deficit Against Opposition

The Spanish Socialist Workers' Party is struggling to maintain its parliamentary presence, with most polls showing a decline from its previous standing. Current projections place the Socialist Party at approximately 110 to 114 seats, falling significantly short of the 176 seats needed to form a majority government. Even when including allied leftist parties that supported the current administration, the total number of seats is estimated to be around 150, which is insufficient to govern.

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Despite the overwhelming evidence from polling stations, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has publicly maintained confidence in a progressive victory. In a pre-recorded interview with the leftist broadcaster La Sexta that aired on Sunday evening, Sánchez asserted that his party would become the leading political force. He stated that he planned to govern with a broader progressive majority than the one held during the previous legislative session, explicitly dismissing the need to ask voters how they intended to cast their ballots.

Final Polling Window Closes Ahead of Election Day

The publication of these final projections coincides with the end of the legally mandated blackout period for election polling in Spain. Monday, November 23, marked the last day for Spanish media outlets to publicly disclose snap election polls before a restriction period begins on Tuesday. This timing is critical as the November 29 election approaches, with less than a week remaining for voters to make their final decisions after months of political campaigning and debate.

The upcoming election was called by Prime Minister Sánchez in October, leading to this high-stakes electoral contest. While initial reactions to the polls suggested a defeat for the socialist government, the final days will determine whether the projected shift in power holds true at the ballot box. All eyes are now on how the Spanish electorate responds to these final projections as they prepare to vote later this month.