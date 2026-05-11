Spanish police have warned that Islamist terrorists could exploit the government's mass migrant legalisation program, as reports of lost passports and identity documents surge among applicants. The socialist Prime Minister approved the initiative to grant legal status to half a million undocumented individuals, causing political backlash and collapsing social services across the country. The mass regularisation program is creating operational concerns and increasing the risk of individuals linked to Islamist terrorism obtaining legal documentation without the usual checks.

Spanish police have issued a warning that Islamist terrorists could exploit the mass migrant legalisation program, as reports of lost passports and identity documents surge among applicants.

The program, approved by Spain's socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, grants legal status to half a million undocumented individuals, causing political backlash and collapsing social services across the country. Internal police memos reveal that complaints over missing documents have continued to rise sharply among migrants seeking to benefit from the scheme, particularly among Pakistani, Algerian, and Moroccan nationals, who are also commonly linked to Islamist extremism.

The police order officers to intensify identity and background checks to confirm applicants' true identities. Spain remains under a level four anti-terrorism alert, one step below the maximum, and official figures show an increase in arrests linked to jihadism since the Madrid train bombings in 2004. The mass regularisation process is creating operational concerns, and rigorous identity verification is compromised, potentially increasing the risk of individuals linked to Islamist terrorism obtaining legal documentation without the usual checks.

Migrants have been waiting for appointments at more than 400 locations across the country for several weeks, and there are reports of incomplete documentation and service collapse





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Ismailism Islamist Extremists Immigration Law Lost Passages And Identity Documents Mass Migrant Law Spain Algerian Pakistani Maghrebi Jihadism Madrid Train Bombings

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