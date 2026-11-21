An investigation reveals that 30,000 identical inflatables were pre-distributed to facilitate the massive migration into Ceuta, contradicting claims of Moroccan orchestration. The article details the logistical scale and the resulting judicial and social fallout in Spain.

Spanish investigators have uncovered a sophisticated logistical operation that facilitated the entry of approximately 80,000 migrants into the Spanish exclave of Ceuta from Morocco in late July. An in-depth inquiry obtained by the newspaper El Mundo confirms that authorities distributed thousands of identical black and white inflatable rings, modeled after car tires, to coordinate the unprecedented border crossing. The National Police believe that between 8,000 and 10,000 of these specific floats were utilized during the incursion that occurred on July 30 and 31, signaling a highly organized effort rather than a spontaneous mass movement.

Logistical Scale of Inflatable Distribution

The evidence gathered by the Spanish National Police indicates that the plastic rings were purchased in bulk and handed out to migrants along the coastal areas as part of a deliberate strategy. Aerial imagery analyzed by authorities suggests that the total number of inflatables may have reached as high as 30,000, although officials note this figure could be inflated due to the rings being reused multiple times. Those who successfully swam across the border fence reportedly passed the inflatables to others waiting on the Moroccan side, creating a continuous supply chain that extended the resource's utility far beyond a single use.

Also read ASRA Q. NOMANI: Inside the coordinated activist blitz that crashed Anthropic’s historic Nasdaq debut

The National Immigration and Borders Centre, known as Cenif, concluded that the stock had a pre-arranged distribution and was used for a generalized swimming crossing at a precisely determined time and location. The report emphasized that the exclusive presence of a single model of float, combined with a limited number of distributors, ruled out the possibility that the migrants had purchased the items randomly in local border towns. Local shops did not possess anywhere near the quantity required for such a massive operation, confirming that a single batch was acquired beforehand and distributed systematically.

Political Response and Diplomatic Tensions

While many observers and political figures have blamed the Kingdom of Morocco for stoking the surge of migrants to pressure Madrid into political concessions, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has firmly dismissed these allegations. Speaking on a Monday shortly after the events, Sanchez stated that no intelligence reports suggested any involvement from Moroccan authorities in facilitating the crossing. Instead, the Prime Minister pointed to disinformation campaigns originating from Russia, Israel, and far-right groups as the primary drivers intended to sow discord and destabilize Spain and Europe during this period.

Advertisement

The allegations made by Sanchez were strongly denied by both Jerusalem and Moscow, while Rabat also refuted claims that it orchestrated the mass crossings. The police report explicitly stated that evidence has failed to indicate Moroccan involvement or a clear motive for such state-level action. This diplomatic disconnect highlights the complexity of the situation, where political narratives clash with the empirical findings of border control agencies trying to manage the fallout.

Judicial Inquiry and Domestic Safety Concerns

The revelation of a coordinated plan has sparked a serious judicial inquiry led by Maria Tardon, a judge from the High Court, into the circumstances surrounding the mass entry of migrants into Ceuta. The National Intelligence Centre, or CNI, released a report on November 11 suggesting that the spread of misinformation on social media regarding relaxed border crossings was a key factor that fueled the incursion. This judicial focus aims to determine legal responsibilities and understand how the logistical preparation was concealed from initial intelligence assessments.

Beyond the political and logistical dimensions, the influx has triggered severe safety concerns for the local population. Prosecutors have reported that dozens of sexual assaults have been recorded since the 80,000 migrants flooded the territory, with 23 specific attacks documented, including nine involving children. This frequency amounts to almost one assault per day since the mass influx began at the end of July. The suspects in these sexual assault cases include four Moroccans, three Spaniards, and one Belgian citizen, complicating the law enforcement response.

Humanitarian Crisis in the Canaries and Ceuta

The strain on Spanish resources extends beyond Ceuta, as the tiny island of El Hierro in the Canary Islands has become the latest host of Europe's migration crisis. El Hierro was overwhelmed by 100 boats carrying nearly 11,000 West Africans within just a few weeks, highlighting the widespread nature of the migration pressure across Spanish territories. In Ceuta, while most of the migrants were eventually expelled or returned, approximately 5,000 remain in shanty towns on the beach, leading locals to warn that the situation has worsened significantly in the last month.

Advertisement

Police forces are currently grappling with near-daily outbreaks of violence in the affected areas, with at least two Moroccans having been convicted of theft during this turbulent period. The combination of a large, unsettled population and allegations of coordinated cross-border movements has created a volatile environment that challenges both national security protocols and humanitarian obligations. The investigation into the inflatables serves as a critical piece of evidence in understanding the mechanics behind this historic border challenge.