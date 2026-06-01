Spanish Police Officer Shoves Elderly Teacher During Valencia Education Protest

A riot police officer in Valencia, Spain, is under investigation after video evidence showed the officer shoving a 68-year-old former teacher to the ground during a peaceful protest by educators demanding better working conditions and increased education funding. The incident has drawn condemnation from government officials and unions amid a widespread teachers' strike across the Valencia region.

A riot police officer in Valencia, Spain, has ignited widespread public anger after a video circulated showing the officer shoving a 68-year-old protester, a former teacher, to the ground from behind as she walked peacefully during a demonstration.

The incident occurred on Sunday outside Valencia's Ministry of Education where hundreds of teachers had gathered to protest indefinite strike action that began on May 11, demanding improved working conditions and increased investment in education. The victim suffered a broken nose and a cut to her chin and was treated at a local health centre before being discharged. Authorities in Valencia have launched an investigation into the use of force.

Valencian government delegate Pilar Bernabe, who also serves as the left-wing PSOE's secretary for equality, condemned the incident as unacceptable and emphasized that protecting the right to protest safely must be the priority. She noted that the incident tarnishes the work of police who have coordinated with organizing trade unions over the past three weeks of demonstrations. According to local reports, the retired teacher has sued the officer involved.

The protests are part of what unions describe as the biggest education sector demonstration since the 1980s, with thousands of teachers taking to the streets across the Valencia region. Tensions have escalated at times, including when police moved against a group of protesters threatening to block Avenida Pio XII, a main thoroughfare, and later when officers dragged protesters from the Ministry's front steps as they attempted a sit-in.

The industrial action has significantly disrupted schools, with unions claiming up to 90 percent of public school classes were affected during last month's strike, though the regional Ministry of Education reported a 47 percent participation rate. Union leaders are demanding several reforms: reductions in administrative workloads, smaller class sizes, and increased support for pupils with additional educational needs. Teachers argue that overcrowded classrooms-often exceeding 30 pupils-have become the norm. A key dispute also centers on pay.

Education officials have proposed a phased salary increase that would raise teachers' monthly pay by about €75 within three years, but unions have rejected the offer, stating it fails to compensate for two decades of falling real wages and erosion of purchasing power





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Spanish Police Valencia Protest Teacher Strike Riot Police Education Funding

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