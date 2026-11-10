Spanish Police Officer Killed in Oviedo Bomb Explosion

A Spanish police officer died and another lost a leg after a bomb detonated during bomb disposal operations in Oviedo following a family dispute shooting.

A Spanish police officer died on Tuesday and a colleague lost a leg when a backpack bomb detonated in the northern town of Oviedo. The explosion occurred while officers from the bomb disposal unit were attempting to secure a device found at the scene of a shooting incident.

The Explosion Triggered By Device

The sequence of events began with reports of a shooting in Oviedo stemming from a family dispute. A 17-year-old girl was seriously wounded in the initial attack, prompting an immediate police response. Officers arrived at the property where the violence took place and secured the area.

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During their search, police and members of the bomb disposal unit located a backpack situated outside the entrance of the building. Intelligence suggested the explosive device had been left behind by the shooter. While handlers were in the process of managing the device, it detonated, causing catastrophic injuries.

Officer Juan Jose Killed In Action

The blast claimed the life of an officer identified locally as Juan Jose, who served in the Special Canine Unit. He was present at the scene during the critical moment of device handling. His death has sent shockwaves through the force and the local community.

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The second officer involved in the disposal operation suffered a traumatic injury, losing a leg in the explosion. He was immediately transported to the hospital where he remains in a very serious condition. Medical teams are working to stabilize his injuries.

Suspect And Investigation Details

Police are currently hunting for the suspect, a 64-year-old Spanish national with a reportedly long criminal record. The injured teenager, who was 17 years old, remains in the hospital but is no longer considered to be in critical condition. Authorities have explicitly ruled out any terror-related motive for the attacks.

Investigations have led to the arrest of the suspect's wife, who is being held in connection with the ongoing police inquiry. The scene in Oviedo remains cordoned off as forensic teams gather evidence to reconstruct the timeline of the shooting and the placement of the explosive device.

Nation Mourns Fallen Officer

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed deep shock at the loss of life on social media platform X. He stated that there were no words to ease the pain of the family and colleagues of Juan Jose. Sanchez offered his love and strength to the injured officer, praising their dedication.

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The Spanish National Police issued a formal statement conveying their heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Juan Jose. The force also extended wishes for a speedy recovery to the officer who lost his leg. The entire nation stands in solidarity with the officers who serve in high-risk environments.

This incident highlights the extreme dangers faced by bomb disposal units and first responders. The investigation continues as police seek to locate the remaining suspect and bring him to justice for his role in the tragedy that unfolded in Oviedo.