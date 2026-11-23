Spanish National Police arrest two suspects in Ceuta for facilitating illegal migration after thwarting a boat crossing linked to the mass July arrival of migrants.

Spanish National Police officers intercepted a group of migrants attempting to sail from the autonomous city of Ceuta to the Spanish mainland early in the morning on November 22. The operation resulted in the arrest of two key suspects accused of facilitating irregular immigration and concludes a significant law enforcement effort targeting the criminal networks that emerged during the mass migration events of late July.

The arrest took place in the El Chorrillo neighborhood of Ceuta, where officers had been conducting surveillance on a specific property. Around 4:00 am, law enforcement observed approximately 25 individuals emerging from the building, carrying a semi-rigid inflatable boat, an outboard motor, and several gasoline canisters. Witnesses reported hearing shouts of 'Quick, quick' as the group hurried toward the sea near the port, attempting to use the cover of darkness to evade detection.

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Arrest of Key Suspects and Vessel Interdiction

Officers moved swiftly onto the beach access ramp to prevent the launch of the vessel, successfully thwarting the crossing attempt before the boat could enter the water. The rapid response led to the interception of 15 individuals on site. Among those detained were two individuals alleged to be the primary organizers and operators of the illegal crossing: an adult of Moroccan origin and a minor of Spanish origin. Both suspects have been formally arrested on charges related to facilitating irregular immigration and belonging to a criminal organization.

Criminal Network Fees and July Migration Context

This targeted operation is a direct follow-up to the mass arrival of migrants on July 30 and 31, 2026, which prompted a wide-ranging investigation into a criminal network operating within Ceuta. Authorities revealed that this organized group provided both accommodation and maritime transport to migrants in an irregular situation. The network charged undocumented migrants €15 per day for lodging and a substantial fee of €6,500 for the clandestine sea crossing to the Spanish mainland.

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Police confirmed that the intercepted migrants had been paying for their stay in the enclave. While it remains unclear if the individuals had recently arrived by swimming or walking into the Spanish North African territory at the end of July or had been residing there for a shorter period, their participation in the paid accommodation scheme links them directly to the suspected criminal infrastructure. The cost of €6,500 underscores the high profitability and organized nature of the smuggling enterprise.

Mass Migration Statistics and Ongoing Investigations

The scale of the criminal activity is highlighted by the broader migration data emerging from the region. Recent assessments by Spanish police indicate that between 100,000 and 125,000 undocumented migrants entered Ceuta at the end of July, a figure significantly higher than the initial official estimate of 72,500. This massive influx, described as a 'wave of people,' saw many migrants swimming from Morocco to EU soil, with subsequent reports noting that while most returned, approximately 12,000 people remained in the area.

In the aftermath of the July 30 'invasion,' other incidents have drawn attention, including a case in September where a teenage migrant was discovered hiding under a Spanish football team bus in an attempt to escape Ceuta. The current police operation remains ongoing, with authorities not ruling out further arrests as they continue to dismantle the network. The investigation involved coordination between police units along the Andalusian coast and central authorities, working in conjunction with the Public Prosecutor's Office specialized in illicit trafficking of migrants.

Processing of Intercepted Migrants and Future Steps

Following the interdiction, the remaining 13 migrants who were part of the group on November 22 were not criminally charged but were placed under administrative return proceedings. These individuals were transferred to the CATE (Temporary Care and Processing Centre) in Ceuta for processing. The swift police response in El Chorrillo demonstrates the continued commitment of Spanish authorities to regulating migration flows and prosecuting the criminal organizations that exploit the situation.

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The Public Prosecutor's Office continues to lead the specialized investigation into the illicit trafficking network. By targeting the organizers and operators, law enforcement aims to disrupt the logistical and financial mechanisms that allow for such large-scale irregular crossings. The operation serves as a concrete example of the measures being taken to address the complex security and humanitarian challenges presented by the ongoing migration dynamics in the Strait of Gibraltar region.