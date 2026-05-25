Spanish police beat Gaza flotilla activists with batons at Bilbao Airport

Basque police clashed with Gaza flotilla activists at Bilbao Airport in Spain, leading to the arrest of four people. The incident occurred amid widespread condemnation of an Israeli minister who mocked the activists during their captivity. Amnesty International has called for accountability over the use of force.

Basque police in Spain clashed with Gaza flotilla activists at Bilbao Airport after the Spanish government condemned an Israel i minister for taunting the activists during their captivity.

The incident occurred as supporters gathered to welcome six campaigners as they arrived on a flight from Turkey. When a relative of one of the activists tried to approach them, a police officer forcefully prevented him from doing so, leading to scuffles between both sides. The Basque regional police force said four people were arrested for serious disobedience, resisting arrest and assaulting law enforcement officers.

The Israeli Embassy in Spain demanded an explanation from the Spanish government over the events at Bilbao airport. Amnesty International condemned the 'excessive use of force' by Basque police officers, calling for effective accountability. Around 2,000 protesters took to the streets of Bilbao on Sunday to condemn the Basque police's treatment of the activists, waving banners criticising the Basque police force and accusing the local government of being complicit with Zionism





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