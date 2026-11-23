Spanish National Police dismantle a migrant smuggling ring in Ceuta, arresting two organizers and intercepting a vessel bound for the mainland amidst investigations into mass arrivals.

Spanish National Police officers intervened to thwart a clandestine boat launch in Ceuta on the morning of November 22, resulting in the arrest of two individuals suspected of leading a criminal organization dedicated to facilitating irregular immigration from the autonomous city to the Spanish mainland.

Interception of Smuggling Ring at Dawn

Officers initiated the operation in the El Chorrillo neighborhood after surveillance detected a group of approximately 25 people emerging from a building in the early hours of the morning. The group was observed carrying a semi-rigid inflatable boat, an outboard motor, and several jerrycans filled with fuel, indicating a coordinated effort to cross the strait to the southern Spanish coast.

Also read San Francisco police arrest man in connection to arson, vandalism cases

Shouts of 'Quick, quick' echoed as the migrants rushed toward the sea near the port, attempting to haul the vessel across a road to the beach access ramp. Police units moved swiftly onto the beach to prevent the launch, successfully intercepting 15 individuals before the vessel could enter the water and the crossing could commence.

Arrests and Charges for Organized Crime

Among those intercepted were the two alleged organizers and operators of the vessel: an adult of Moroccan origin and a minor of Spanish origin. Both individuals were arrested on charges of facilitating irregular immigration and belonging to a criminal organization, marking a significant step in dismantling the network responsible for these dangerous sea crossings.

Advertisement

The remaining 13 migrants were not charged with criminal offenses but were placed under administrative return proceedings. These individuals were subsequently transferred to the CATE (Temporary Care and Processing Centre) in Ceuta, where they will remain while their immigration status is processed and return logistics are arranged.

Financial Structure of the Smuggling Operation

Investigations revealed that the criminal network established a structured pricing model for its services, charging migrants €15 per day for accommodation in Ceuta and a steep €6,500 (£5,440) for transport to the mainland aboard clandestine vessels. Authorities confirmed that the intercepted migrants had been paying for this accommodation, highlighting the commercial nature of the illegal immigration facilitation.

A spokesman for the National Police stated that the investigation was launched following the mass arrival of migrants on July 30 and 31, 2026, aiming to dismantle a network that provided both lodging and maritime transport for individuals in an irregular situation. The operation underscores the organized effort to exploit the border between North Africa and Europe for financial gain.

Context of Mass Crossings and Ongoing Investigations

The takedown occurs against the backdrop of unprecedented migration figures, with recent estimates suggesting between 100,000 and 125,000 undocumented migrants entered Ceuta at the end of July, a number far exceeding the initial official estimate of 72,500. While most migrants returned to Morocco in the days following the mass crossing, approximately 12,000 people are believed to have remained in the enclave.

Advertisement

The investigation remains active, with police indicating that further arrests are not ruled out as they continue to coordinate with units along the Andalusian coast and the Public Prosecutor's Office specializing in illicit trafficking. Additional context includes reports of a teenage migrant found hiding under a Spanish football team bus in September, illustrating the diverse and persistent methods used to escape the enclave.