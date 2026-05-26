Spanish passenger on MV Hondius tests positive for hantavirus after being evacuated from cruise ship

Officials said the stricken patient was in “close contact” with an ill traveler on the doomed ship.

The latest case of the rodent-borne disease was detected while the infected traveler was quarantining under clinical surveillance with 13 other SpaniardsOfficials said the stricken patient was in “close contact” with an ill traveler on the doomed ship.

“A new positive hantavirus case has been confirmed via PCR in one of the individuals remaining in preventive quarantine at Gómez Ulla Hospital,”“It corresponds to a close contact identified within the epidemiological follow-up activated after the initial detection of the outbreak. ”The latest case of the rodent-borne disease was detected while the infected traveler was quarantining under clinical surveillance at Gómez Ulla Hospital in Madrid. Health officials stressed that the case poses no risk to the public.

“Health authorities emphasize that the detection of the case has occurred within the already activated isolation and control system, so it does not alter the risk situation for the general population nor change the epidemiological response measures currently in place,”It was not immediately clear what condition the man is in after testing positive for the virus, which can lie dormant for up to eight weeks. The weeks-long Atlantic cruise – which departed from Argentina on March 20 – spiraled into a nightmare when an elderly Dutch coupleAnadolu via Getty Images The latest case of the rodent-borne disease was detected while the infected traveler was quarantining under clinical surveillance at Gómez Ulla Hospital in Madrid.





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