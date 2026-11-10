Spanish Officer and Sniffer Dog Killed in Oviedo Bomb Explosion

A Spanish police officer and a three-year-old sniffer dog were killed and another officer lost a leg after a backpack bomb exploded in Oviedo following a family dispute shooting.

Spanish National Police officers Juan Jose and Deny died on Tuesday after a backpack bomb detonated during the response to a violent disturbance in the northern city of Oviedo. A third officer from the bomb disposal unit suffered catastrophic injuries, losing a leg during the attempt to neutralize the explosive device left by the original suspect.

The Core Explosion Mechanism

The sequence of events began when police were called to a residential property in Oviedo regarding a reported shooting stemming from a family dispute. The call involved a 17-year-old girl who was seriously wounded by gunfire. Officers arrived at the scene and identified a backpack positioned outside the entrance of the building, which they determined was an explosive device abandoned by the shooter.

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During the operation to safely disarm or move the device, the backpack exploded. The blast killed Juan Jose, a member of the Special Canine Unit, and his three-year-old German Shepherd partner, Deny. The officer who remained critically injured after losing a limb was also part of the specialized bomb disposal team tasked with handling the hazard.

Suspect Profile and Investigation Status

Authorities are currently searching for a 64-year-old Spanish national who is alleged to have committed the initial shooting and planted the bomb. Spanish newspaper El País reports that this suspect has a long and documented criminal record. Investigators have explicitly ruled out any terrorism motive for the violence, classifying the incident as a criminal act rather than a political or ideological attack.

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The investigation has already led to the arrest of the suspect's wife, who is being held in connection with the police probe. Law enforcement personnel have cordoned off the immediate area surrounding the explosion site to secure evidence and gather further information regarding the suspects' movements and intentions during the incident.

Official Reactions and Official Condolences

Spain's National Police issued a formal statement expressing deep sorrow for the loss of their colleagues. The agency wrote that their hearts go out to the family, friends, and loved ones of Juan Jose and Deny. They also extended their best wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured officer who remains in a very serious condition in the hospital.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez publicly responded to the tragedy by sharing his shock on the social media platform X. He stated that there are no words to ease the pain of the victim's family and colleagues. The Prime Minister offered his love and strength to the injured officer, praising the dedication and courage that deserve the gratitude of the entire Spanish nation.

Current Health Status of Those Involved

The medical situation for those involved in the initial violence remains a focus for local hospitals. The 17-year-old girl who was shot during the family dispute is currently receiving medical treatment. Police sources confirm that while she remains hospitalized, her condition is no longer classified as critical, indicating that her immediate health risk has decreased since the incident.

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The survivor among the bomb disposal team continues to face severe health challenges due to the loss of a leg. Medical teams are monitoring his vitals closely as he undergoes emergency surgery and subsequent recovery procedures. The community remains in mourning as the search for the 64-year-old suspect continues to expand across the Oviedo region.