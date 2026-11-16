Spanish Neo-Nazi Isabel Peralta Arrested Over Paris Attack Threats

Spanish police arrest extremist Isabel Peralta after uncovering a weapons cache and intercepted calls where she threatened to massacre protesters in Paris. This detention follows a broader crackdown on the Nucleo Nacional group.

Spanish law enforcement officers have detained 24-year-old activist Isabel Peralta following investigations that uncovered her intent to carry out a violent massacre against demonstrators in Paris, France. The arrest occurred in Madrid after authorities discovered a significant arsenal of firearms and ammunition at her residence, alongside extremist propaganda materials.

Weapons Cache And Extremist Propaganda

Peralta, who serves as the spokesperson for the extremist organization Nucleo Nacional, was taken into custody by Spanish police. During the search of her home, investigators confiscated ten rifles, three pistols, and numerous boxes of ammunition. The premises also contained shrines dedicated to Nazism, including a statue of Adolf Hitler, knives and machetes adorned with swastikas, and a training booklet from the National Socialist German Workers' Party.

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Investigators also recovered an oath of allegiance to the German dictator from the location. These physical items corroborate digital evidence gathered during the inquiry into her activities. The discovery of such a large cache of weapons underscores the seriousness of the threat posed by the detained individual.

Intercepted Calls And Online Threats

Police intercepted a phone call in October, coinciding with the height of protests in Paris, in which Peralta expressed deep regret that she could not participate in a killing spree against the demonstrators due to her employment obligations. In this recorded conversation, she stated that she was opening her bar instead of grabbing an R15 rifle to shoot at everything in sight. She further claimed that with three magazines, she would kill sixty people and set an example for others.

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Days after the intercepted call, Peralta took to social media platforms to advocate for an armed movement within Spain. In a video post, she made direct threats against Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, calling for his head to be blown off. In another Instagram post on October 16, she shared a photograph holding a rifle with the caption, 'Cowards die many times before their death. The brave only taste death once.'

In a preceding post, she asked her followers if they should create an armed movement, stating that silence implies consent. Dozens of additional conversations recorded by investigators who installed spyware on her phone revealed her regular references to her large weapons cache and her anger regarding the French protests. Authorities believe she is willing to sacrifice her life in defense of her ideology.

Role In Nucleo Nacional And Past Convictions

Peralta played a key role in the formation of Nucleo Nacional, an extremist group whose objective is to establish a new regime in the Spanish State based on the principles of the National Socialist German Workers' Party. Her history of radicalization dates back several years, including a 2021 conviction where she received a one-year prison sentence for remarks made towards the Moroccan community. In those remarks, she called for 'death to the invader.'

During the summer, she gained attention for performing a Nazi salute during protests against the migrant crisis in Ceuta. At that time, she told her followers that Spain was being invaded and that there would not be enough prisons to silence them. Last May, she demonstrated in the multicultural Madrid neighborhood of Lavapies, displaying a banner with the slogan 'Against regularization, deportation' and calling for the defense of 'our race.'

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In 2023, Germany banned Peralta from entering the country for life after she arrived at Frankfurt Airport carrying a Nazi flag and a copy of Mein Kampf in her suitcase. In an interview with Spanish outlet La Razon, she admitted to falling in love with fascism as a young teen after reading books about it. She stated that she studied figures like Marx, Mussolini, Giovanni Gentile, and Hitler, and had given her life to fascism.

Broader Investigation And Future Proceedings

The arrest of Peralta is part of a wider investigation into the Nucleo Nacional group. Spanish authorities recently detained fourteen members of the organization in an operation conducted in early November. This investigation was initiated after police received information suggesting that Nucleo Nacional was recruiting minors for extremist activities. The ongoing legal proceedings will determine the specific charges and sentences for Peralta and the other detained individuals as the judicial process unfolds.