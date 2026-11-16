Spanish Neo-Nazi Isabel Peralta Arrested Over Paris Massacre Plot

Spanish police detain Isabel Peralta, Nucleo Nacional spokesperson, following discovery of extensive weapons cache and intercepted calls planning a shooting spree at Paris protesters.

Spanish authorities have arrested 24-year-old Isabel Peralta, the spokesperson for the extremist group Nucleo Nacional, after uncovering a detailed plot to massacre protesters in Paris. Madrid Police intercepted communications revealing her intent to shoot demonstrators, leading to a raid on her Madrid residence where officers discovered a significant arsenal of firearms and ammunition.

The Arsenal And Ideological Evidence Found

During the search of Peralta's home, investigators uncovered ten rifles, three pistols, and dozens of boxes of ammunition. The raid also revealed shrines dedicated to Nazism, including a statue of Adolf Hitler, knives and machetes decorated with swastikas, and a National Socialist German Workers' Party training booklet. Officers found an oath of allegiance to the German dictator among the materials, underscoring the depth of her extremist convictions.

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Intercepted Calls Detailing The Paris Plot

Police interception of a phone call during the October Paris protests captured Peralta expressing regret that she could not carry out a killing spree. She stated she was opening her bar instead of grabbing an R15 rifle to shoot at everything in sight, adding that three magazines would kill 60 people and set an example. A few days later, she posted on social media calling for an armed movement in Spain and threatened to blow the head off Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Nucleo Nacional And Recruitment Of Minors

Investigators determined that Peralta played a key role in forming Nucleo Nacional, a group aiming to establish a new regime in Spain based on National Socialist German Workers' Party principles. Spanish police believe she is willing to sacrifice her life for her ideology. The investigation into the group began after authorities received information that Nucleo Nacional was recruiting minors, leading to the arrest of 14 members in early November.

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History Of Extremist Activity And Bans

Peralta has a documented history of inflammatory behavior, including a Nazi salute during migrant crisis protests in Ceuta and a 2021 conviction for remarks against the Moroccan community. She was banned from entering Germany in 2023 for life after arriving at Frankfurt Airport with a Nazi flag and Mein Kampf. In 2021, she declared the Jew was to blame and claimed they were the enemy of Europe, stating she fell in love with fascism after studying it as a teen.

Next Steps In The Criminal Investigation

Police have installed spyware on Peralta's phone, recording dozens of conversations where she referenced her weapons and expressed anger at French protests. She previously posted an image of herself holding a rifle with the quote 'Cowards die many times before their death. The brave only taste death once.' Authorities are continuing to analyze the recovered evidence to determine the extent of the group's operational capabilities and potential future threats to public safety.