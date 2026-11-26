Spain deploys military units to El Hierro as migrant arrivals surpass 2,100. The UME assists strained health services amid a historic immigration crisis in the Canary Islands.

The Spanish government has authorized the deployment of specialized military forces to the Canary Islands to manage a severe immigration surge that has overwhelmed local infrastructure. This decision follows a record-breaking arrival of more than 2,100 migrants on the island of El Hierro on Tuesday, including a newborn infant born during a difficult five-day voyage from West Africa. Regional President Fernando Clavijo officially requested the intervention of the UME Military Emergencies Unit to address the humanitarian and logistical emergency.

Core Military Deployment Details

Madrid confirmed the positive response to the regional request on Wednesday night, initiating an immediate logistical operation to reinforce the territory. An aircraft carrying essential personnel and equipment is scheduled to depart early Thursday from the Torrejon de Ardoz airbase in the Spanish capital. The transport plane will first land at an airbase in Gando on the eastern coast of Gran Canaria before the UME specialists are transferred to El Hierro to assist with the crisis.

Also read Almost 2,000 migrants arrive to Spain’s Canary Islands in a single day, breaking a record

In addition to the incoming UME unit, a separate military contingent that is permanently based in the Canary Islands will also be dispatched to the small island. These combined forces will work to alleviate the immense pressure on El Hierro's health services, which are designed to serve a local population of only 12,000 residents. The island has struggled to cope with the sheer volume of arrivals, prompting the activation of emergency protocols to manage the influx effectively.

Historic Arrival Numbers and Medical Strain

The scale of the crisis reached a critical point on Tuesday when fourteen migrant boats, locally known as cayucos, were escorted into the port of La Restinga. Official figures refined later in the morning indicated that 2,121 people arrived on El Hierro that day, a number that has surpassed the island's entire resident population in less than a month. This event marks a "sadly historic" moment for the region, according to President Clavijo, who declared the situation unsustainable and out of control.

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The previous single-day record for the Canary Islands was set just ten days earlier on November 14, when 1,580 people arrived in 24 hours. Most of those arrivals also landed on El Hierro, which measures just 20 miles by nine miles. The local health system was forced to open a field hospital last week to handle the overwhelming number of patients and basic needs, a measure that highlights the severity of the strain on resources.

Stakeholder Positions and European Response

Regional President Fernando Clavijo has been vocal about the necessity of external support, stating that he activated the PLATECA Emergency Plan in the Canary Islands to address both migration and healthcare needs. He emphasized that the difficulties faced by the tiny island were due to the overwhelming pressure on its limited resources. Clavijo has also requested an urgent meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to demand an extraordinary response from the European Union to the recurring crisis.

The composition of the recent arrivals reflects the diverse origins of those seeking entry into Spain. Among the 2,121 people were 127 children and 203 women traveling from eight different countries, including Gambia, Senegal, Mauritania, and Mali. The human toll of these journeys is evident, with one migrant declared dead shortly after arrival and a four-day-old baby girl born at sea who arrived in good health alongside her mother.

Real-World Impact and Transfer Procedures

To manage the overcrowding at the holding center on El Hierro, authorities have organized rapid transfer operations for newly arrived migrants. Around 800 of the latest arrivals were ferried to the larger island of Tenerife to reduce the burden on El Hierro's facilities. Others are being flown to mainland Spain, with a four-star hotel in Torrox near Malaga being utilized as a temporary housing location to accommodate the displaced individuals.

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While most migrants were transported via ferry from La Estaca port, a small number were taken directly to Tenerife after being intercepted just off the neighboring islands. The situation remains fluid, with officials noting that the number of days in November without a single boat reaching the Canary Islands has been limited to only five. The mobilization of military assets aims to stabilize the immediate humanitarian situation while political efforts continue to seek a broader European solution to the migration flow.