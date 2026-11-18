Spain's National High Court ruled that preliminary evidence justifies a criminal investigation into Julio Iglesias following allegations of assault and sexual violence by two former employees in 2021.

Spain's National High Court ordered the initiation of a criminal investigation into legendary singer Julio Iglesias regarding serious allegations of assault and sexual violence. The judicial decision, announced on Wednesday, November 18, confirms that claims lodged by two women over incidents occurring in 2021 possess sufficient legal weight to proceed to the investigative stage.

Preliminary Evidence Justifies Criminal Probe

The court cited specific preliminary evidence to support its decision to open the case, most notably a photograph that displays alleged injuries sustained by the complainants. The judicial order detailed that the image shows a bruise on one of the arms, which is consistent with being gripped with excessive force.

Also read Spanish Court Probes Julio Iglesias for Sexual Abuse Allegations

Furthermore, the court noted the presence of two marks on one of the thighs in the same photograph that could correspond to human bites. The complaint states these marks resulted from the complainant being forced to participate in sexual acts, forming a critical part of the initial evidentiary basis for the prosecution.

Claims of Control and Intimidation in Islands

The allegations stem from incidents that allegedly took place at the singer's private residences in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas during 2021. The two women claimed they were subjected to a sustained environment of control and intimidation while working in the singer's homes for ten months.

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Juicio Iglesias, 83, has maintained that the nation's courts lack jurisdiction over these alleged crimes because they occurred outside of Spanish territory. This defense initially sought to dismiss the cases based on the geographical location of the alleged incidents.

Legal Jurisdiction Established By Spanish Court

The rights organization Women's Link Worldwide filed a new complaint on behalf of the accusers in September, arguing that the National High Court had the authority to hear the case. They asserted that Julio Iglesias' Spanish nationality provided the necessary legal grounds for the court to intervene despite the foreign location of the events.

Judge Antonio Piña partly agreed with this request in his order on Wednesday. He determined that the court has jurisdiction to examine the claims regarding crimes against sexual freedom, as well as allegations of assault and degrading treatment linked to the singer's status.

Limited Scope Of Upcoming Judicial Investigation

While the probe will proceed on specific charges, Judge Antonio Piña rejected other aspects of the complaint. The judicial order explicitly excluded allegations of human trafficking and violations of workers' rights from the current scope of the investigation.

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Julio Iglesias remains one of the world's best-selling Latin artists, with a career spanning decades and over 300 million records sold globally. His extensive portfolio includes 20 songs entering the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart and three No. 1 hits.

Grammy Winner Faces Serious Legal Scrutiny

The Grammy-winning artist has also placed three songs on the Billboard Hot 100, most notably his duet 'To All The Girls I've Loved Before' with Engelbert Humperdinck. Despite his commercial success, the singer now faces formal legal scrutiny from Spanish authorities.

The initiation of this investigation marks a significant legal development for the icon, as the court moves forward with gathering evidence related to the specific allegations of physical and sexual abuse made by the two women.