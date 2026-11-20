Judge Antonio Pina initiates criminal proceedings against Julio Iglesias following sexual offense allegations by two former employees at his Caribbean homes.

A Spanish High Court judge has officially opened a criminal investigation into the life and career of veteran singer Julio Iglesias. This legal development follows a formal complaint filed by two former employees who allege they suffered sexual offenses, degrading treatment, and assault. The investigation was triggered after rights group Women's Link Worldwide submitted the complaint on behalf of the two women.

Legal Basis for Criminal Proceedings

Investigating judge Antonio Pina determined that the complaint presented sufficient preliminary evidence to justify opening criminal proceedings. The court ruling, which was reviewed by The Associated Press on Wednesday, explicitly states that initiating this investigation is a procedural step rather than a final judgment. Judge Pina clarified that opening the case does not constitute a determination on the credibility of the allegations made by the complainants.

Also read Singer Julio Iglesias faces Spanish High Court investigation into alleged sexual misconduct

Allegations and Initial Rejection

The two women alleged that Julio Iglesias sexually and physically assaulted them in 2021. These incidents reportedly occurred at the singer's residences located in the Caribbean region, where the victims were employed. The legal action follows a joint investigation into the singer's alleged misconduct conducted by Spanish news outlet elDiario.es and the U.S. broadcaster Univision. Earlier this year, prosecutors had argued that Spanish courts lacked jurisdiction because the alleged misconduct took place abroad and the complainants did not reside in Spain.

Legal Representation and Previous Denials

Miami-based entertainment lawyer Russell L. King represents the singer, as his website lists Julio Iglesias among his notable clients. An email seeking comment from King was not immediately answered. However, the 83-year-old singer has previously and publicly called the allegations untrue. Despite the serious nature of the current proceedings, Iglesias maintains his innocence regarding the claims brought forward by his former employees.

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Global Career and Musical Legacy

Julio Iglesias is one of the world's most successful musical artists, having sold more than 300 million records in more than a dozen languages. After making his start in Spain, he won immense popularity in the U.S. and wider world in the 1970s and 1980s. He is the father of pop singer Enrique Iglesias and has received numerous accolades throughout his decades-long career. In 1988, he won a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Performance for his album Un Hombre Solo.

Significance of High Court Involvement

The decision by the Spanish High Court to agree to investigate the allegations marks a significant procedural shift. After initial jurisdictional hurdles blocked lower court proceedings, the women filed a direct complaint with the High Court. This move allowed the case to move forward despite the geographical distance of the alleged events. The investigation will now proceed to determine the validity of the claims under Spanish law.