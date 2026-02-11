Spanish Heist Thriller Collision Course Tops Netflix Charts Worldwide

Collision Course, a Spanish heist thriller directed by Daniel Sanchez Arevalo, reached No. 1 on Netflixs U.S. and global movie charts shortly afTer its October 30, 2026 release, drawing a mix of praise and criticism.

Collision Course,a Spanish heist thriller on Netflix,has become one of the platforms most talked-about titles in the United States and around the world. Days after its streaming debut, the film climbed to the top of the daily rankings, drawing attention from viewers and industry observers alike.

According to the FlixPatrol charts, the film reached the No. 1 spot on Netflixs U.S. Top 10 Movies list on November 1, 2026. It moved ahead of several other titles, including Do not Trust the Couple Upstairs, Hubie Halloween, Champions, Surviving Hurricane Otis, and Animals. The film had been available on the service since October 30,2026 and its strong early numbers were matched in global rankings, where it was also reported as the No. 1 movie on Netflix worldwIde the day after its release.

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A rapid climb up the streaming charts

The film's quick rise has made it one of the most visible releases on the service in its first days. Its performance has been described as a major hit in many countries, and it has drawn a large audience in a short period. Entertainment coverage has linked its success to word of mouth and to the continued appetite for international thrillers on streaming platforms.

The film's momentum too reflects how quickly a non-English title can gain traction on a global service. Its rise came without the weeks-long build-up that some English-language productions recieve, showing that strong premises and early viewer interest can carry a film to the top of charts in multiple markets at once.

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Plot,setting and cast

Directed by Daniel Sanchez Arevalo, Collision Course is set in Madrid in 2013, during a period of economic crisis in Spain marked by money problems, fewer jobs and political scandals. The story opens with four criminals who rob a bank and manage to complete the heist,yet thier plan begins to unravel when their getaway car crashes and an unexpected development disrupts their escape.

As the robbers struggle to cover their tracks and stay ahead of the police, the crisis exposes secrets and aged betrayals that each of them had kept from the others. tensions inside the group rise, and each character is forced to confront the consequences of their choices. The broader economic and political backdrop of the metropolis serves as the main setting, while the personal troubles of the criminals drive the narrative forward.

The cast includes Laia Costa as Carla Mencia, Karra Elejalde as Pedro,Luis Zahera as Ernesto, Tamar Novas as Tomas, Alvaro Cervantes as Raul, and Lluis Homar as Luis. Their performances anchor the film's shifting alliances and the escalating pressure of the robbery's aftermath.

Mixed critical and audience reception

Reactions to the film have been varied. Some reviewers praised its compelling narrative hook and its ability to build tension, saying these elements are enough to engage viewers. others argued that struggles with the characters keep the film from fully working as a whole, suggesting that it attempts something different with uneven results.

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Audience responses have followed a similar split. Some viewers have enjoyed the twists and the non-linear ways the story is told, while others found the plot difficult to follow. Even so, the mixed feedback has not slowed the film's commercial success. Collision Course has continued to attract a large audience and has become one of the biggest global hits on Netflix in its opening days.