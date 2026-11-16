Spanish Fort Teacher Honored as Alabama Educator of the Year

Special education teacher Von Hofe has been officially named the state's teacher of the year at Spanish Fort Elementary School. After a five-year teaching career following work in healthcare administration, she will spend the next year traveling across Alabama to share best practices, lead workshops, and represent the state at national events, emphasizing humility and collective achievement.

The Spanish Fort Elementary School teacher was officially honored as the state's teacher of the year during a celebration this morning at the school.. Von Hofe is a special education teacher who has been teaching for just five years following a successful career as a health care administrator.

During the next year, she'll be out of the classroom and will travel across the state speaking with educators, leading workshops and representing Alabama at national meetings and events..

Also read Several Wiregrass School Systems Earn A Grades on Alabama State Report Cards

"For the next year I get to travel the state sharing messages and seeing all the great things we are doing and bring it to all the other districts . I think every district has the best practices they are practicing and doing and I get to experience that and share it with everyone else in the state,” said Von Hofe..

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