Spanish Fort Man Scheduled for Hearing in Dauphin Street Crash Chase

An 18-year-old man from Spanish Fort is awaiting a preliminary hearing after a chase that ended in a crash on Dauphin Street in Mobile. Cody Turberville faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident and attempting to elude law enforcement.

An 18-year-old Spanish Fort man is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 17th regarding a high-speed chase that culminated in a crash on Dauphin Street in Mobile last month. Cody Turberville was arrested on February 6th and booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and attempting to elude law enforcement. Turberville made his first court appearance the following day and entered a plea of not guilty.

The judge subsequently prohibited him from driving and released him on a $17,500 bond. According to Mobile police, the incident began on January 4th when officers attempted to pull over Turberville near the intersection of Dauphin Island Parkway and McVay Drive. However, Turberville failed to comply and sped away, initiating a chase that ended abruptly when he collided with another vehicle.





