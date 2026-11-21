Culver's in Spanish Fork will host a fundraiser on Nov. 30 to help support 25-year-old Alan Zelaya after he suffered serious injuries in an alleged hit-and-run.

Spanish Fork police found the suspect vehicle using surveillance footage from nearby. SPANISH FORK — Family, friends and coworkers are rallying around a 25-year-old man who suffered serious injuries after being struck in a hit-and-run earlier this month.

Ricky said he, his mother and Alan were out walking that evening when the crash occurred.

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"You just take one more step and he was on the sidewalk. That's how close the vehicle was to the sidewalk," Zelaya said. Spanish Fork police said a van struck Alan and continued driving without stopping. Ricky said he immediately rushed to help his brother.

"I saw the blood on his head, so I think I somewhat went into panic mode, but quickly suppressed it and put my work jacket on his head and wrapped it on tightly and gently as I can," he said. Ricky said Alan suffered multiple fractures, including injuries to his head and pelvis. He was in a coma following the crash but has since regained consciousness.

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"I feel relieved. For the longest time, I was kind of worried he was not going to wake up," Ricky said. Police said investigators located the vehicle about a week after the collision using surveillance footage from nearby homes and businesses.

Detectives reportedly found hair and a piece of green fabric on the vehicle consistent with where the victim was struck. 51-year-old Maria Del Rocio Morales Ruvalcaba of Sanpete County was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing serious injury. Investigators said the driver told police she believed she had hit a bicycle and admitted she did not stop after the collision. Police said the driver went through a fast-food drive-thru minutes after the crash.

"They didn't even bother stopping. They went on their merry way," he said. Known throughout the community for his outgoing personality, Alan frequently visits local businesses, including Culver's, where his brother works as a shift manager. The Spanish Fork location of Culver's, where Ricky works, is helping his family by organizing a fundraiser to help support Alan's recovery.

The event is scheduled for Nov. 30, 5-8 p.m. Organizers say 100% of proceeds from food purchased that evening will go toward recovery-related expenses. His family hopes the support from the community will help Alan continue making progress toward recovery and eventually return to the energetic life he enjoyed before the crash. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. Kirt Michaelis selected as next president of Mountainland Technical College