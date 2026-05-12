Spanish evacuee confirmed with hantavirus, marking third case after ship repatriation

A Spaniard quarantined in Madrid after returning from MV Hondius has tested positive for hantavirus, a deadly rat-borne disease, bringing the total number of cases confirmed since evacuation to three. Two passengers and a crew member have died at Tenerife aboard the cruise ship, which was repatriated to the Netherlands on Monday.

Another evacuee from the hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius has been confirmed to have the deadly disease, according to Spain 's health ministry. A Spaniard, who was quarantining in Madrid after being evacuated from the luxury vessel, provisionally tested positive for the rat-borne hantavirus on Monday.

It marks the third case of previously symptomless passengers testing positive after they were repatriated to their home countries. On Monday, an American and a French national who had previously returned home tested positive, with one French woman currently in 'serious condition' due to rapid health decline. The cruise ship left Tenerife for the Netherlands on Monday after final six passengers - four Australians, one Briton and one New Zealander - and some crew members were evacuated.

Three individuals, including two passengers, have died after travelling on the vessel. Stay tuned for more updates on this breaking news story





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Hantavirus Cruise Ship Evacuation Spain Madrid Tenerife Netherlands Australian Brit New Zealander Deaths Evacuees Repatriation Symptoms Hospital

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