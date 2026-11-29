Record turnout in Spain sees conservative PP and hard-right Vox projected to win enough seats to form government, ending PSOE rule after Pedro Sanchez admits mistakes.

Spanish voters delivered a decisive verdict in the general election held on Sunday, with record-breaking turnout signaling a major political shift as the conservative People's Party prepares to return to power. The results indicate that the center-right PP, backed by the hard-right Vox party, will secure the parliamentary majority needed to form a new government, ending the eight-year tenure of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the Socialist party.

Record Voter Turnout Reshapes Political Landscape

Turnout reached 68.1 per cent by 6pm local time, a significant increase from the 53.1 per cent recorded at the same point during the previous national ballot in July 2023, according to the interior ministry. The final turnout figure is believed to exceed 78 per cent, marking the highest participation rate by that time in a Spanish general election since the country returned to democracy following the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

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Voting began at 9am local time across the country, which has a population of nearly 50 million people, and closed at 8pm in mainland Spain. Polling stations in the Canary Islands closed an hour later at 9pm due to the different time zone. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was among the first citizens to cast his ballot at a polling station in Madrid on the morning of the election.

Parliamentary Seat Projections and Math

With 20.3 per cent of votes counted, early projections from the interior ministry show the conservative People's Party won 130 seats in the 350-member parliament. A ruling majority requires 176 seats, meaning the PP falls short of forming a government on its own. Initial polling by national broadcaster TVE had predicted a slightly higher outcome for the PP, estimating between 131 and 136 seats, which represented 32.6 per cent of the total vote.

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The hard-right Vox party is projected to win 46 seats, providing the necessary coalition partner for the PP to reach the 176-seat threshold. Meanwhile, the ruling Socialist party is projected to secure 114 seats. The combined total of 176 seats for the PP and Vox confirms that the opposition alliance has the numbers to take control of the legislature, despite Prime Minister Sanchez's campaign efforts to prevent this outcome.

Controversial Policies Define Vox Platform

Vox leader Santiago Abascal has positioned his party as a hardline force by unveiling aggressive policy proposals that have sparked national debate. Abascal proposed a plan termed remigration, which aims to expel migrants who rely on public benefits from the country. The party also advocates for stopping the naturalisation of undocumented immigrants and establishing a two-tier benefits system that grants national priority to native-born Spaniards.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez argued that a coalition between the People's Party and Vox would cause a regression in social rights, particularly for women, and threatened efforts to rehabilitate victims of the Franco dictatorship. The opposition parties have vowed to repeal current rehabilitation measures, creating a stark ideological divide that characterized the campaign leading up to Sunday's vote.

Consequences for Sanchez and European Politics

Prime Minister Sanchez had entered the election gung-ho about victory, stating on radio station SER that he could not conceive of losing. However, the incumbent leader had admitted to a series of high-profile mistakes during a key debate ten days before the vote, a move that appeared to alienate some progressive supporters. Sanchez had argued that a final voter turnout of 75 per cent or more would likely produce a progressive majority, but the mobilization of undecided voters did not materialize as hoped.

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The result is being closely monitored across Europe as the continent enters a cycle of elections over the next twelve months that could reshape regional politics. Upcoming polls include a presidential election in France and legislative elections in Poland and Italy. As one of the few leftist leaders remaining in Europe, Sanchez's potential departure marks a significant shift in the continental political landscape.

Citizen Reactions to Polarized Election

Early election polls before the vote had consistently pointed to the PP and Vox reaching the majority threshold, reflecting a clear preference among voters for the opposition alliance. Marta Ramirez Jimenez, a 23-year-old medical student, expressed concern over the political climate, noting that politics had become much more polarised. She denounced the intolerable opinions given a voice during the campaign, warning that society risks suffering a rollback of rights that were previously taken for granted.

In response to the projected victory of the opposition, the Prime Minister highlighted Spain's recent economic success and his diplomatic clashes with US President Donald Trump and Israel as key aspects of his legacy. Despite these accomplishments, the voter turnout data and seat projections suggest that the electorate prioritized the change in government, setting the stage for a new administration led by PP candidate Alberto Nunez Feijoo and a coalition with Vox candidate Santiago Abascal.