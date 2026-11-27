Pedro Sanchez clashes with PP and Vox leaders during November 2026 debate, criticizing their positions on Israel and Gaza while polls favor conservative opposition.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez launched a fierce condemnation of the nation's right-wing and far-right political rivals during a final televised electoral debate held in Madrid on November 26, 2026. Sanchez explicitly accused these parties of possessing no humanity whatsoever regarding their responses to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. This sharp critique emerged just three days before the snap general election scheduled for November 29, 2026, highlighting the deep ideological fractures that define the current political landscape in Spain.

The Prime Minister reserved his harshest words for the Madrid regional government, which is currently controlled by the opposition People's Party. Sanchez cited the regional administration's decision to award an honorary medal to the Israeli government while the assault on Gaza continued as evidence of profound moral failure. He labeled this specific diplomatic gesture as shameful and used it to illustrate what he views as the hypocrisy of conservative parties regarding human rights and international law.

Also read Israeli Helicopter Strike Kills Gaza Family Amid Ceasefire Violations

Tensions escalated further when Sanchez interrupted Alberto Nunez Feijoo, the leader of the opposition People's Party, during the debate. Feijoo had characterized Israel's actions in Gaza as a massacre, but Sanchez corrected the statement, insisting that the military operations constitute genocide rather than a lesser offense. This direct confrontation underscored the intense disagreement over the terminology and characterization of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

Alberto Nunez Feijoo, whose party is currently leading in most opinion polls, attempted to shift the focus away from foreign policy toward domestic economic concerns. He blamed Sanchez's Socialist government for rising consumer prices, increasing migration pressures, ongoing corruption scandals, and two major high-speed rail accidents. Feijoo outlined a clear platform for a potential right-wing government, promising to construct one million new homes, significantly cut taxes, and reduce the size of the state administration if elected.

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Santiago Abascal, leader of the far-right Vox party, centered his intervention on immigration and border control. He claimed that six million immigrants had entered Spain in the past five years, describing the situation in Ceuta and the Canary Islands as a migrant occupation. Abascal linked irregular migration directly to housing shortages and strain on public services, refusing to condemn violence against women despite repeated appeals from fellow candidate Ada Colau.

Ada Colau, a left-wing politician and former mayor of Barcelona representing the Sumar political alliance, offered a contrasting perspective focused on social inequality. As the only woman among the four candidates, she called for greater redistribution of wealth, arguing that Spain's middle class is shrinking and social inequality is increasing. Her position emphasized the need for progressive policies to address the widening gap between the wealthy and the working class.

The debate also exposed significant tensions regarding the upcoming 2030 World Cup, which Spain will co-host with Portugal and Morocco. Feijoo suggested that Spain should withdraw from the tournament if the final match were held in Morocco. Abascal expressed strong opposition to cooperation with Rabat, further complicating the diplomatic landscape surrounding the event and revealing deep divisions within the political class.

Current polls suggest that the People's Party will emerge as the largest party in the upcoming election, potentially securing a parliamentary majority with the support of Vox. This outcome would pave the way for a right-wing government, marking a significant shift from Sanchez's socialist administration. Sanchez warned voters that the election represents a choice between regression and progressivism, arguing that the PP and Vox seek to replicate the political styles of US President Donald Trump and Argentine President Javier Milei.

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Beside the political rhetoric, Sanchez defended his government's economic record and pledged zero tolerance for corruption, addressing allegations that have damaged his party's reputation. He emphasized the need for stability and continued progressive policies to navigate global crises. The outcome of the November 29 vote will determine not only the direction of Spain's domestic policies but also its stance on critical international issues and humanitarian obligations in the coming years.

The debate served as the final public confrontation before the decisive election, revealing that the conflict in Gaza has become a central battleground for Spanish political identity. Sanchez's accusations of a lack of humanity reflect broader concerns about how European leaders are balancing national interests with moral responsibilities in international conflicts. As the campaign enters its final hours, the stark contrast between the socialist and conservative visions for Spain remains more pronounced than ever.