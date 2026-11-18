A Spanish judge has opened a criminal investigation into singer Julio Iglesias for alleged sexual abuse and bodily harm. The probe follows complaints by two former employees regarding incidents in the Bahamas and Dominican Republic.

A Spanish court has officially opened a criminal investigation into veteran singer Julio Iglesias following serious allegations of sexual abuse filed by two former employees. The Audiencia Nacional court announced the probe on Wednesday, stating that it will examine claims of offences against sexual freedom, bodily harm, and degrading treatment. This development marks a significant legal shift after prosecutors initially dropped the case in January, ruling that Spanish courts lacked jurisdiction over crimes committed abroad involving non-Spanish complainants.

Judge Antonio Piña Oversees New Probe

Judge Antonio Piña of the National Court has accepted the legal complaint and summoned the two women to testify in person on February 3, 2027. His decision to proceed comes after a change in position by the Public Prosecutor's Office, which recommended pursuing the investigation in a document submitted last October. The magistrate concluded that Spanish authorities have the competence to investigate the accusations despite the events taking place outside of Spain. This ruling overturns the earlier dismissal that was based on the legal principle of universal jurisdiction not applying to non-residents.

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Allegations Against Julio Iglesias

The two female former employees, identified as a domestic worker and a physiotherapist, allege that the 82-year-old superstar normalised abuse within a coercive and violent environment. They claim these incidents occurred while they were working at his properties in the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic during 2011. On January 5, the women filed a legal complaint for sexual assault and human trafficking with the National Court. They described a setting where they were subjected to threatening behaviour and physical harm while performing their duties for the globally renowned artist.

Evidence and Physical Marks Cited

Judge Antonio Piña validated the evidence presented by the complainants, citing it as sufficient preliminary proof to justify the start of the criminal investigation. The judge highlighted a photograph of one of the women that allegedly shows a bruise on her arm, consistent with having been grabbed forcefully. Additionally, the complaint indicates two marks on one of her thighs that could correspond to a human bite. The judge noted that these marks resulted from her forced participation in acts of a sexual nature, forming the basis for the charges of bodily harm and sexual freedom violations.

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Legal Boundaries and Excluded Charges

While the investigation will proceed regarding sexual freedom and bodily harm, Judge Piña dismissed charges of human trafficking for forced labour and violations of workers' rights. He determined that the hiring of the two women did not involve deception or artifice, which are necessary components for trafficking charges. Furthermore, the magistrate found that the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic lack comparable criminal offences for workers' rights violations, making those specific charges non-actionable in this context. Advocacy groups Women's Link Worldwide and Amnesty International had previously argued that the acts constituted trafficking and crimes against sexual integrity.

Julio Iglesias Denies All Accusations

Julio Iglesias has firmly rejected the allegations of abuse lodged against him, calling the claims absolutely false. Despite the dismissal of some charges, the judge acknowledged that the described conduct could still constitute a crime against sexual freedom. However, it remains unclear at this initial stage whether any of the actions have expired under the statute of limitations. This is particularly relevant for current legislation classifying certain sexual abuses that carry sentences of less than five years. The singer continues to maintain his innocence as the legal process moves toward the scheduled testimony date.