Spanish club Tenerife pays tribute to Jesús de Miguel in its first match since soccer player's death

Spanish soccer club Tenerife pays tribute to Jesús de Miguel in its first game since the striker’s shocking death

Before the second-division match, players from both Tenerife and Ceuta wore jerseys reading “Siempre en nuestro recuerdo” . They gathered at midfield for a moment of silence.

The shirts all had De Miguel's name and his No. 9 on the back. A mural depicting De Miguel had been painted outside Gate 9 at Tenerife's Heliodoro Rodríguez López Stadium, where fans had left flowers, scarves and candles following his death. De Miguel died on Nov. 3.

Also read Portero de Andorra suspendido 12 partidos por choque que causó la muerte de un jugador

He was chasing a high ball in midfield when he was struck in the chest by Andorra goalkeeper, who rushed far outside his area near the end of the Nov. 2 match in Tenerife. The 30-year-old De Miguel suffered cardiac arrest following the collision. Owono on Friday was suspended for 12 games after he received a red card for the on-field collision with De Miguel. The Spanish soccer federation’s disciplinary committee said Owono used “excessive force” in the collision.

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Owono had issued a statement through his club expressing his remorse and offering his condolences to De Miguel’s family. Spanish police opened an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter. Under Spanish law, deaths from non-natural causes, including accidents, are subject to judicial investigation, though prosecutors have said that criminal proceedings were unlikely. Andorra coach Carles Manso said Thursday that it would be up to Owono to decide when he feels ready to play again.

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