Millions of Spaniards voted Sunday in a closely watched election that could bring the far-right Vox party into government for the first time since the Franco dictatorship ended in 1975.

Millions of Spaniards headed to the polls on Sunday in an election that could bring the far right into power for the first time since the end of Francisco Franco's dictatorship in 1975.

Polling stations opened at 9am local time (08.00 GMT) across the country of nearly 50 million people for 11 hours of voting, with polls closing at 8pm local time. Roughly 38.6 million voters are eligible to cast ballots. Exit polls will be published when voting ends, and final results are expected within hours.

Also read Vox Party Poised for Breakthrough in Spain Snap Election

Spanish Election Results Forecast

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, leader of the Spanish Socialist Party, is fighting for re-election and was among the first to cast his ballot as polling stations opened. Opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, of the conservative Popular Party, is leading in the polls, but neither of the two main parties is expected to secure a majority.

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With a hung parliament forecast, the PP may need the support of the far-right, anti-immigration Vox party, led by Santiago Abascal, to form a government. Abascal has emerged as a potential kingmaker. Sanchez, one of the few leftist leaders in Europe, has been praised abroad for his progressive politics and willingness to stand up to President Trump. At home, however, his polarising status has imperiled his eight-year tenure, though he has made his name by escaping seemingly hopeless situations.

The 54-year-old says a PP-Vox coalition will cause a regression for social rights, notably for women, as well as efforts to rehabilitate Franco's victims that the opposition has vowed to repeal. He has vaunted the dynamism of the country under his leadership. Sanchez needs a late mobilisation of progressive and undecided voters to achieve at least 176 seats for leftist parties in the 350-member parliament.

Sanchez Campaigns On Left Turnout

He is touting his progressive policies and calling for voters on the left to stop the far-right, while the right paints Sanchez as authoritarian and urges its base to push him out. Maria Ramirez, deputy managing editor of the online news site el diario, told NPR that after eight years in power Pedro Sanchez is quite unpopular.

She said he is a good strategist and his strategy now is probably mobilizing his base on the left, adding that his narrow path to victory depends on that. While Sanchez has been praised abroad, at home he has faced crisis after crisis in the past year. Housing issues are not new in Spain, but in late September people took to the streets after an 87-year-old woman was evicted from her rental apartment in Madrid.

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Sanchez quickly drafted emergency measures to address the crisis, but they were voted down in congress, so he called for snap elections. NPR spoke to Spaniards ahead of election day who differed in their political views but concurred this election will be the most pivotal in years. Maria del Mar Romero, an educator focusing on gender equality, said she was worried about the potential impact of the far-right entering a government.

Far Right Threatens Social Rights

Romero said that VOX is now going after what they call the moors, referring to undocumented immigrants from Africa. Next, she said, VOX could go after the rights of women or the LGBTQ community. Gustavo Garrote, an architect from the southern city of Seville, said he blames Sanchez for the country's economic woes and said the middle class in Spain is disappearing.

He says he is technically considered middle class, but he feels poor and has a hard time making ends meet. He told NPR that he believes these are the most important elections since the beginning of democracy in Spain, and he wants Sanchez out. The result is being closely watched as Europe enters a cycle of elections over the next 12 months, with a presidential poll in France among the contests ahead.

The election could mark the first time the far-right has been part of a national government in Spain since the end of the dictatorship in 1975.