Spain vs. England—Nations League: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Top spot in Group A3 is up for grabs when the Three Lions visit the world champions.

Spain and England lock horns in Madrid on Sunday evening with top spot in UEFA Nations League Group A3 up for grabs.at the start of the group phase, England’s superior goal difference, largely thanks to its 7–0 beatdown of Croatia, means that victory for the Three Lions in the Spanish capital would see them usurp their hosts and qualify for next March’s quarterfinals as group winners.

Both nations were victorious on Matchday 5, with England bypassing a more spirited Croatia 2–1 and Spain easing past 10-man Czechia 2–0 away from home. So, it all comes down to this. Thomas Tuchel has labeled the upcoming bout a “final,” with Spain currently the team to beat in international soccer, and not merely because it got its hands on the World Cup trophy in the summer. It’s an outstanding team, and exactly where Tuchel’s England wants to be.

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The reverse fixture was a barnstorming encounter, and the pair are projected to put on a similarly exhilarating show at the Metropolitano this weekend. England is searching for its most significant non-major tournament triumph since defeating Spain 3–2 in October 2018. That victory proved that its World Cup journey in the summer was no fluke, and that Sir Gareth Southgate was building something rather special at St. George’s Park after years of disarray.

The Three Lions ran riot on the counterattack that day, although the match is best remembered for Eric Dier’s scything challenge on Sergio Ramos that ‘set the tone,’ to say the least. Tuchel is well aware of the challenge awaiting his players on Sunday, and England, since the World Cup and spirited Matchday 1 defeat, is performing with the precise swagger of a team that certainly believes it’s on an upward trajectory.

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A thrilling contest is heading our way, with the visitor poised to embrace its newfound positional liberty up against the collective might of the world’s best. : Spain has often gotten the better of England since the turn of the century, winning seven of the 11 meetings. La Roja has won the previous two matchups after the Three Lions triumphed in Seville eight years ago.

However, this England team seemed better prepared than its predecessors to combat Spain's outstanding possession play thanks to Tuchel's embracing of his side's physicality and combining it with a sophisticated framework in and out of possession. : While England have defensive injury concerns that should embolden an opportunistic Spanish attack, the visitors will aim to exploit Rodri's absence in midfield.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner is Spain’s stabilizer, and without him, you suspect England could have plenty of joy penetrating the center of the pitch, as they did when Rodri featured in the reverse fixture. England’s continuity and the challenges it posed to Spain in the reverse fixture suggest the Three Lions could secure its biggest non-tournament win since 2018 on Sunday.

However, the world champions simply don’t know when they’re beat. Spain fought from behind at Wembley to secure victory, and with top spot in Group A3 on the line, this team will find a way to secure the necessary result..

However, the pair of forwards are expected to be back in action as La Roja host the Three Lions on Sunday. Oyarzabal is one of several Spanish players who’s been dealing with an illness during this break, with Nico Williams and Aymeric Laporte also suffering. The latter two are doubtful for England’s visit, meaning Álex Baena should retain his spot down the left and Dean Huijsen will continue alongside Pau Cubarsí.

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Atlético Madrid’s Marc Pubill scored off the bench on Thursday, and is in contention to replace Pedro Porro at right back. World Cup Player of the Tournament Rodri is absent due to a hamstring injury, but De la Fuente is hardly shy of standout replacements. He opted for a Martín Zubimendi-Fabián Ruiz partnership last time out, with Pedri and Mikel Merino appearing off the bench. Pablo Barrios and Marc Roca are also on Spain’s November roster.

Tuchel is seemingly opting for continuity heading toward Euro 2028, with the German opting for the same front six against Croatia that started the World Cup semifinal against Argentina. Morgan Rogers is currently deputizing for Bukayo Saka down the right flank, and Declan Rice has returned to the fold after missing the extended September-October break. Another midfield option, Alex Scott, is sidelined due to injury.

Tuchel has Myles Lewis-Skelly available after he served a one-match suspension, and there are hopes that his Arsenal teammate, Ezri Konsa, will be fit to feature against the world champion. England is unlikely to survive against this level of competition with a Jarell Quansah-Dan Burn center back partnership. Djed Spence is also pushing to be available, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, omitted from the World Cup roster, getting the nod on Thursday.

Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Konsa, Burn, Hall; Anderson, Rice; Rogers, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane. James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing.

A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.