England beat Spain 3-2 to end 43-game unbeaten run and top Nations League group

England secured a 3-2 victory over Spain in the UEFA Nations League, ending Spain's 43-game unbeaten run and sealing top spot in their group. The win gives England an easier quarter-final opponent and home advantage in the second leg.

England secured a famous 3-2 victory over Spain in the UEFA Nations League, ending Spain's 43-game unbeaten run and sealing top spot in their group.

The win gives England an easier quarter-final opponent and home advantage in the second leg. Spain's unbeaten streak spanned two and a half years and did not include their penalty shootout loss to Portugal in the June 2025 Nations League final after a 2-2 draw. England managed to cling on despite a tense finale in which Spain appealed for a handball in the English penalty area. The referee waved it away and blew the final whistle.

Also read Spain vs. England—Nations League: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Declan Rice Reflects On Victory

Declan Rice spoke to ITV Sports after the match. He said: We knew we were going to beat them tonight. The message from the manager was so positive after the Croatia game. Our first 10 minutes was probably the best that we have played.

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Rice added that the red card changed the course of the game. If we did not go down to ten then I think we could have got a couple more. We would have seen them jump more. He compared the pressure to the Argentina final, saying: Argentina that day it was not meant to be.

That is football sometimes. For a second today you might have thought it could have gone the other way. Spain manager Luis de la Fuente, recently voted the best manager in the world, praised England's midfield. He highlighted Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice as two of the best midfielders in the world, operating behind Harry Kane.

Harry Kane Milestone And Tactics

Kane has become England's new most-capped player, a milestone celebrated by those who know him best, noting his evolution from the marines to becoming the perfect modern striker. The match was a high-stakes shootout for first place. England's first ten minutes were perhaps their best of the tournament, showcasing intent and tactical discipline.

However, the game turned when England were reduced to ten men. Rice admitted that without the red card, they likely would have scored more and dominated. England's grit prevailed when it mattered most. In the tense finale, Morgan Rogers earned a crucial free kick on the edge of the penalty area.

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Spain appealed for a handball in the English penalty area, but the referee waved it away and blew the final whistle. The result ends Spain's long period of invincibility and marks a significant milestone for England. England now look ahead to the quarter-finals with confidence. The victory is a testament to their depth and mental fortitude.

England Poised For Strong Run

With players like Bellingham, Rice, and Kane leading the charge, the team appears poised for a strong run. The atmosphere was electric, with fans experiencing the full rollercoaster of elite international football. England's ability to cling on under immense pressure demonstrated their growth and maturity. The result leaves Spain looking to bounce back, while England will be buoyed by their famous victory over the world champions.

The match will be remembered as a classic encounter that shifted the momentum of the tournament. England have proven they can compete with and beat the best teams on the planet. The focus now shifts to the quarter-finals, where they will aim to build on this momentum and bring home the Nations League trophy. The road ahead is challenging, but the confidence gained from this win will be invaluable.

Fans will be eagerly awaiting the next fixtures, knowing that this England squad is capable of achieving great things.