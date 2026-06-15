Spain vs Cape Verde Live Stream Free: How to Watch the 2026 World Cup From Anywhere

Spain open their 2026 World Cup against debutants Cape Verde in Atlanta, and Lamine Yamal is fit to start. Here is how to watch a free live stream from anywhere.

Kickoff: Monday, June 15, 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. PT . Free in the UK: ITV1 and ITVX, no subscription.

How to Watch Spain vs Cape Verde Free Live Stream Where you are decides the route. Here is the way to follow the game live and for free, on TV or on the laptop and phone equivalent. In the US, FOX carries the game free over the air, and ITVX streams it free in the UK. Already in one of those countries?

You are set. , an entry that pays for itself across the tournament and is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee. , create a free account if asked, and start the live stream. If it stutters, switch cities and reload.

NordVPN is covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee, enough to see you through your matches, so there is no risk in testing it before kickoff. , and FOX is a broadcast network, so an antenna pulls it in at no cost. Fubo carries the same English feed if you would rather stream, andThe catch with the free over-the-air route is reception, since an indoor antenna in a weak market can drop out at the worst moment.

If your signal is shaky, the cleaner backup is a free UK stream, which is where a VPN earns its keep. TheWhere to Stream Cape Verde vs Spain Live in the UK, with STV and STV Player covering Scotland. Every one of the 104 matches this summer is free to air in Britain, split between ITV and the BBC, and this opener landed with ITV. You only need a free ITVX account tied to a UK address.

Travelers and expats who normally rely on ITVX will find it goes dark abroad, because the platform reads your IP and blocks anyone outside the country. Reconnect through a UK server and the block lifts. Canadian rights sit with Bell Media, so the English coverage runs across CTV and TSN, the latter on subscription.

If you are visiting from the US or the UK and want the feed you already know, the simplest path is to point a VPN at home and open the service you pay for or the free ITVX stream. The method is identical to the one above, only the server city changes. If it works, it is simple: free feeds like ITVX read your IP and shut out anyone outside the country.

A VPN drops you onto a local server and the stream opens. Here is the exact test I ran. I launched NordVPN on a Windows laptop, picked a London server, and the tunnel was up in about nine seconds. I opened ITVX, set up a free account, and the live page loaded in 1080p. Over twelve minutes of watching I logged steady throughput around 95 Mbps on a 100 Mbps line, with no buffering and no drop in resolution.

One subscription covers six devices at once, and the Smart DNS feature handles a smart TV that will not run a VPN app on its own. The honest limit: ITVX is built for UK residents and asks for a free account before it will play, so create that account before kickoff rather than fumbling with it as the teams walk out.

ITVX’s own help pages spell out the regional requirement, which is what sent me to a UK server in the first place. If a stream ever balks, swapping to another city cleared it for me inside a minute. This is the mismatch on paper that the group stage was built to throw up.

Spain arrive as European champions and one of the clear favorites, with Rodri pulling the strings, Pedri beside him, and the wide threat of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams. Yamal had been a hamstring doubt through the buildup, but Luis de la Fuente confirmed the 18-year-old is available, which removes the one cloud over the Spanish camp. Mikel Oyarzabal arrives off six goals in qualifying.

Cape Verde, the Blue Sharks, are here for the first time in their history, and they did not stumble in. They topped their African group ahead of Cameroon, and Dailon Livramento finished as joint-top scorer in that group with four goals. Coach Bubista has a side that beat Serbia 3-0 and Bermuda 3-0 in its final tune-ups, so the underdog tag comes with teeth. For an archipelago whose diaspora outnumbers its resident population, the result matters far beyond Atlanta.

The same free streaming method works for every Spain and Cape Verde game through the group stage. Noon ET, 11 a.m. CT, 9 a.m. PT on Monday, June 15. That is 5 p.m. in the UK and 6 p.m. in Spain. Yes.

FOX is free over the air in the US with an antenna, and ITVX streams it free in the UK. From outside those countries, a VPN on a UK server opens the free ITVX feed. FIFA’s own channels and the FOX Sports app post highlights and a full replay shortly after the final whistle, and clips land on official YouTube pages too. Yes.

The ITVX and FOX apps run on phones and tablets, and NordVPN’s Smart DNS pushes the stream to a smart TV that cannot install a VPN app directly.





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