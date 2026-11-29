Spain elects a conservative coalition for the first time since 1975. PP and Vox secure majority, ending Sanchez's tenure and shifting European politics significantly.

Spain has returned to right-wing governance for the first time since the death of General Franco in 1975, following the results of the general election held on Sunday. The conservative People's Party (PP) secured the largest share of seats in the Congress, projecting a decisive victory that will end the eight-year leadership of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. This political shift marks a significant turning point in Spanish democracy and has immediate implications for the broader European political landscape.

Election Results and Seat Projections

With 85 per cent of votes counted, the People's Party was projected to win 133 seats in the 350-member parliament. Although this makes the PP the largest single party, it remains 43 seats short of the 176 required for an absolute majority. To form a government, the PP requires the support of the hard-Right Vox party, which is projected to take 51 seats. Together, the PP and Vox would hold 184 seats, providing a stable coalition to oust the ruling Socialists, who were projected to win 114 seats. The Socialist party, led by incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, failed to secure the necessary threshold to govern alone.

Also read Spain Votes Amid Housing Crisis and Far-Right Threat

Vox Policies and Voter Mobilization

The Vox party, headed by leader Santiago Abascal, is set to become the first hard-Right party in government since the end of the Franco dictatorship in 1975. Abascal has unveiled a series of hardline policies, including a proposal for remigration to expel migrants who rely on public benefits. The party also advocates for stopping the naturalization of undocumented immigrants and creating a two-tier benefits system that gives native-born Spaniards national priority for social housing. Abascal personally cast his ballot in Madrid, signaling the party's central role in this new political era. These controversial stances have drawn sharp criticism from opponents and human rights advocates.

Pedro Sanchez Political Defeat

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who admitted to a series of high-profile mistakes during a key debate ten days before the vote, campaigned for his political life. Despite his reputation for escaping difficult situations and his previous success in mobilizing voters, Sanchez failed to trigger the late surge of progressive and undecided voters needed to reach 176 seats. He had argued that a voter turnout of 75 per cent or more would likely produce a progressive majority, but the actual turnout exceeded 78 per cent according to the interior ministry. This high participation rate, the highest since 1982, did not favor the ruling Socialists, marking the end of his tenure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real World Impact and European Context

The election results are being closely watched as Europe enters a cycle of elections over the next 12 months, including presidential polls in France and legislative elections in Poland and Italy. Sanchez, once a darling of the international Left for his clashes with US President Donald Trump and Israel, now faces the reality of a polarizing status at home. The shift in Spain suggests a potential reshaping of continental politics, with conservative and hard-right forces gaining momentum. Critics within Spain, such as 23-year-old medical student Marta Ramirez Jimenez, have described the political environment as increasingly polarized, denouncing intolerable opinions that are now gaining a platform in government.

Historical Significance and Future Outlook

This election marks a profound historical break for Spain, returning the country to right-wing rule after decades of socialist or center-left governance. The PP, led by Alberto Nunez Feijoo, will now work to formalize a coalition with Vox, despite warnings from Sanchez that such a union would cause a regression in social rights, particularly for women. Vox has also been accused of attempting to whitewash General Franco's legacy and opposing efforts to rehabilitate victims of the dictator. As supporters celebrate outside party headquarters, the new administration faces the challenge of governing a deeply divided nation while navigating complex international relationships and internal social tensions.